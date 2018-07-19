 Reports: Several injured in bus attack in northern German city of Lübeck | News | DW | 20.07.2018

News

Reports: Several injured in bus attack in northern German city of Lübeck

Local media in Germany has reported at least 14 injured. A suspect has already been apprehended, according to the reports.

07.2016 Breaking News English

At least 14 people were injured in the northern German city of Lübeck on Friday in an apparent knife attack. The police confirmed that they had dispatched a "large deployment" to the scene of the crime, according to local media.

The Lübecker Nachrichten newspaper wrote that 2 of the 14 people wounded were in serious condition and that the suspected perpetrator had been apprehended. 

The attack occured in the city's Kücknitz neighborhood on a public transport bus.

More to follow...

