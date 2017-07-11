Report reveals 'major flaws' in corporate climate pledges

Plans from major corporations to drastically reduce emissions have both "major flaws" and "major credibility gaps," according to Net Zero Tracker's annual report published on Monday.

It found that between corporate and government pledges, more than 90% of the world's economy is now covered by promises by governments to reach net zero, which is a near six-fold increase in three years.

"We are now at a watershed moment where peer pressure to hastily set net zero pledges, especially in the business sector, could result in either a mass flow of greenwashing or a fundamental shift towards decarbonization," said co-author Takeshi Kuramochi, senior climate policy researcher at NewClimate Institute.

However, roughly half of the Forbes 2000 largest companies have yet to announce plans to reach net-zero — the point at which greenhouse gas emissions are negated by deep cuts in output as well as methods to absorb atmospheric carbon dioxide. Of the 702 companies with a net-zero target, such as Amazon, Apple, and Volkswagen, two-thirds haven't made it clear how they plan to achieve that goal, according to the report.

Watch video 26:01 Climate-neutral – is that even possible?

'Unacceptably low' targets

Net Zero Tracker, run in part by the UK-based Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) and the University of Oxford, assesses publicly available data for about 200 countries as well as large publicly traded companies.

"We see a lot of issues with credibility, and the quality and robustness of these targets," said report co-author Frederic Hans, a climate policy analyst at NewClimate Institute, a German think tank.

The report also highlights the "unacceptably low" targets among many of the companies to be carbon neutral by 2050. Such long-running plans would do little to halve emissions in the next eight years, something scientists believe is needed to stem climate change.

The practice of carbon offsetting also featured heavily in the study. Buying credits for emissions reduced elsewhere is often a key tactic for corporations who say they are serious about their climate goals, despite the fact that experts have raised serious concerns about its efficacy and its lack of regulation.

Watch video 08:54 Cash for emissions: Does that work?

If companies are to be held to account, governments will need to impose legal standards and regulations to ensure net-zero progress, said co-author John Lang of the ECIU. At the moment, companies are confused about what's needed from them. "They don't know what information has to be disclosed," he said.

At its climate summit in Glasgow last year, the United Nations established an expert group to produce strict net-zero standards for the private sector. The European Union is also in the process of drafting net-zero reporting standards, to be adopted in November, which in its current form bars companies from counting carbon offsets toward net-zero.

"We have to have mandatory, top-down regulations to guide them," Lang said. However, he doubted the issue could be resolved before the next UN climate summit, "COP27," in Sharm al-Sheikh, Egypt, this November. It "probably can't be fixed before COP28" in 2023, he said.

Climate change, conferences and despair Climate targets just smoke and mirrors? At the last climate conference, the UN states agreed to increase their reduction targets: By 2030, CO2 emissions are to be reduced by 45% compared to 2010, thus limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees. At the moment, all indications are that this target will not be achieved.

Climate change, conferences and despair Patricia Espinosa urges haste Patricia Espinosa, UN Executive Secretary for Climate Change, warned at the opening in Bonn, "We urgently require political-level interventions and decisions because the world is going to have one question in Sharm El-Sheikh: What progress have you made since Glasgow?" It is not acceptable to say that we are in challenging times, she added..

Climate change, conferences and despair More and more heat waves The top UN climate official warned that climate change was proceeding exponentially and that the world was on track to more than double the Paris Agreement's target of 1.5 degrees by the end of the century. Extreme heat waves, like this one in India in May, would become more frequent as a result of man-made climate change.

Climate change, conferences and despair The need is greatest in developing countries Heavy rain and flooding, like here in the Brazilian Amazon, will also become more frequent. As Ralph Regenvanu, foreign minister of the island nation of Vanuatu, the world's most vulnerable country to natural disasters, puts it, "The richer countries can no longer deny that they have to deal with loss and damage."

Climate change, conferences and despair Australia and the forest fires Australia offers hope in this respect: the devastating forest fires of the past few years were one of the reasons why Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government, which was focused on the coal industry, was voted out of office. His successor Anthony Albanese has pledged to put the national response to climate change high on the agenda

Climate change, conferences and despair Landfills abalze and toxic clouds A garbage collector in India stands on a landfill that has ignited itself due to the heat. Symbolically, one could say that the world community is in a similar situation. Patricia Espinosa, announcing the end of her term in Bonn, urged delegates: "Look at what we've accomplished in the last six years. Look at what we’ve accomplished in the last 30. But we can do better, we must." Author: Philipp Böll



