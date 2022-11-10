  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US midterm elections 2022
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
Someone administers a COVID test
People can be reinfected with COVID-19 multiple timesImage: Herbert Neubauer/APA/dpa/picture alliance
ScienceGlobal issues

Repeated COVID-19 increases health risks, new study shows

Fred Schwaller
22 minutes ago

Thanks to new variants, it’s possible to get COVID multiple times. A new study featuring a controlled data set of over five million people shows reinfection carries increased risk of worse symptoms and hospitalization.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JL02

Early in the pandemic, vaccines were often seen as the savior that would defeat COVID and return life to normal. Unfortunately, it hasn’t quite worked out that way.

"The vaccine strategy has been extremely effective at reducing the risk of progression to severe disease, but current vaccines don’t prevent transmission of coronavirus," said Ziyad Al-Aly, a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis.  

Although the fact that vaccinated people can get reinfectedwith COVID has become scientific consensus, how these reinfections compare in severity with initial infections has been less clear — until now. 

Al-Aly is the lead author of a new study published Thursday that shows reinfection causes a higher risk of health concerns than initial infection.

Coronavirus reinfection increases health risks

The paper, published in Nature Medicine, shows that getting infected with COVID a second time is associated with an increased risk of acute problems in the 30 days following infection. It also showed an increased risk of post-acute problems during the long COVID phase. 

"We’re not advocating for draconian measures, but going into the winter season, policymakers and individuals can do things within their means to try to reduce risk at the population level," Al-Aly told DW. 

Largest coronavirus reinfection study to date

Al-Aly, who also works as a clinician, started seeing patients who’d been infected with COVID multiple times, even if they had been vaccinated.

"Many people thought they would have a sort of super immunity against the virus, and a second infection wouldn’t matter. We thought we didn’t really know if that’s true, so wanted to study whether reinfection really matters," he said.

The authors used the US Department of Veterans Affairs’ healthcare database to investigate the risks involved with COVID reinfection. The database included a total of over 5.3 million people, including 40,947 people who’d had two or more COVID infections.

Overall, the study found that COVID reinfection overwhelmingly increases adverse health risks.

Compared to no reinfection, having COVID a second time increased risk of death twofold, and risk of hospitalization threefold.

What’s more, repeated coronavirus reinfections increased the risk of adverse health effects with each reinfection.

"What a two- or three-fold increase in risk means for an individual is hard to determine. But the underlying message is that people need to be aware that reinfection carries risk, and it’s not trivial," Al-Aly said.

Neue Coronavirus Covid 19 SARS-CoV-2 Variante Omicron B.1.1.529
Will governments impose new restrictions to reduce reinfection risks?Image: Jerome Delay/AP Photo/picture alliance

Vaccine impact still unclear

The study failed to include some important elements, outside experts say. 

"This study does not mention the impact of vaccines on reinfection risks," said Beate Kampmann, a professor of pediatric infection and immunity at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

According to Kampmann, understanding the impact of vaccines on COVID reinfection could be crucial to monitoring health outcomes.

"Reinfection data can also tell us about ways of better protecting people against coronavirus," she said. "For example, if we understand the immune response to reinfection better, we can deduce what a vaccine needs to achieve."

"However this might change if we see new variantsor dramatically waning immunity. We need more longitudinal studies to examine this," Kampmann added.

White male database might limit meaning for wider public

Kampmann also pointed out that the study mostly included older white American males — over 90% — meaning it could be difficult to extrapolate the data to other demographics.

The study authors also acknowledge this limitation, but stated they adjusted the hazard ratios for ages, sex and race in the study.

"There may be people with higher risk than others, but the average risk we measured was independent of underlying characteristics of the population. Because of the size of the study, the representation from different groups likely holds for the population," said Al-Aly.

New vaccine strategy needed for true long-term protection?

Experts have long been calling for a renewed vaccination strategy to provide better and more long-term protection against COVID.

Al-Aly is one of those calling for a vaccination strategy 2.0, and stated the biggest challenge is to create vaccines that both prevent transmission of coronavirus and provide protection that lasts for several years.

"This is what we need to do to truly adapt to the virus, otherwise we’ll be wearing masks for the next hundred years," he said.

On the upside, the science and technology is already there to do this. Nasalvaccines that produce mucosal immunity to block transmission for multiple years are currently being developed, with promising results.

"We now need governments to fund and develop the technology to bring it to the public," Al-Aly said.

Person getting a nasal vaccine
Nasal vaccines could provide long-term protection against COVID-19Image: Artyom Geodakyan/ITAR-TASS/IMAGO

Coronavirus

Edited by: Clare Roth

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Shoppers in Dresden with a sign thanking shoppers for wearing face masks

German health minister hints at stricter winter COVID rules

German health minister hints at stricter winter COVID rules

Karl Lauterbach recommended the voluntary wearing of masks indoors and indicated stricter rules could return. Meanwhile, research suggests those who had the earliest version of omicron may be vulnerable to reinfection.
PoliticsJune 17, 2022

Acute and postacute sequelae associated with SARS-CoV-2 reinfection

Acute and postacute sequelae associated with SARS-CoV-2 reinfection
dx.doi.org
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian soldiers from the 63 brigade were seen leaving the trenches after military training simulating an attack in the trenches for the counteroffensive to recapture Kherson

Ukraine updates: Kyiv says Russia plans to 'ruin' Kherson

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An ancient African bust, with similar artworks in the background that are out of focus.

'Digital Benin' lists looted colonial artifacts

'Digital Benin' lists looted colonial artifacts

ArtsNovember 9, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Security guards stand outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations

ASEAN summit: Is the bloc as we know it finished?

ASEAN summit: Is the bloc as we know it finished?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Climate activists are removed from the street by the police during a demonstration.

Should 'radical' climate activism be penalized?

Should 'radical' climate activism be penalized?

PoliticsNovember 9, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Hand holds up a poster showing head of Osman Kavala, and a quote in German by the PEN organization

German ifa culture award goes to Osman Kavala

German ifa culture award goes to Osman Kavala

Human Rights6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Palestinian in a wheelchair stands in front of an Israeli vehicle during protests

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

Politics1 hour ago
More from Middle East

North America

A Trump supporter holds a 'Thou Shalt Not Steal the Vote' sign during the 'Stop the Steal' rally

Midterm election: How did 2020 US election deniers perform?

Midterm election: How did 2020 US election deniers perform?

PoliticsNovember 9, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage