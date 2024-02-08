Red Sea: German frigate sets sail to join planned EU mission

After attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on cargo ships in the Red Sea, the EU is set to deploy warships to relieve supply bottlenecks. It comes as the US and the UK strike Houthi targets.

The German navy frigate "Hessen" set sail on Thursday from the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven toward the Red Sea to join a planned European Union mission to protect ships from Houthi attacks.

The Yemen-based, Iran-backed rebels have repeatedly launched attacks against merchant ships sailing in the region, saying that their action was in support of the Palestinians amid Israel's war on Hamas.

"Free sea trade routes are the basis of our industry and of our capability to defend ourselves," the chief of the German navy, Vice Admiral Jan Christian Kaack, told reporters in Berlin.

"The current situation in the Red Sea has already caused bottlenecks in supply and forced some companies to stop their production," he said, adding that more than 90% of all goods reached Europe and Germany by sea.

Officials said the frigate is on the way with around 240 staff on board, with the aim of having it in place once the EU and German parliament greenlight the mandate for the mission.

What we know about the EU mission

The German press agency DPA reported, citing diplomats, that the EU decided on Thursday to move foward with its planned military mission to the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and surrounding waters.

The mission, dubbed Operation Aspides, from the Greek for "shield," is set to deploy European warships and airborne early warning systems to protect cargo ships, according to DPA.

The agency added that the EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on February 19 will take the formal, final decision to deploy the mission.

The EU has previously said its mission would not take part in airstrikes, and would rather only operate at sea.

The Red Sea and the Suez Canal is a vital trade route, as it allows ships to easily go from Asia to Europe. Without the Red Sea route, vessels would instead have to travel around Africa, adding considerable shipping time.

US strikes Houthi targets

The US and UK, as well as other Western allies, have launched airstrikes against Houthi positions in recent weeks.

As recently as Wednesday night, the US Central Command forces (CENTCOM) "conducted self-defense strikes" against two Houthi mobile anti-ship cruise missiles and a mobile land attack cruise missile.

The strikes "will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels," CENTCOM said.

fb/wd (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)