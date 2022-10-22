  1. Skip to content
Archive image of Dietrich Mateschitz in front of a large Red Bull logo at an F1 race track.
Mateschitz was a famous fan of Formula 1 who first tried to sponsor Austrian racers as early as the 1980s, before building a commercial empire large enough that he could ultimately establish a championship-winning team himselfImage: ATP/picture alliance
PoliticsEurope

Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78

18 minutes ago

Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of the Austrian energy drink company Red Bull, which has gone on to become a major investor and backer of professional sports, has died aged 78 after several months of illness.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IYne

Red Bull Racing's Helmut Marko told reporters at the US Grand Prix in Austin late on Saturday that the co-founder of the energy drink company had died at the age of 78. 

Who was Dietrich Mateschitz? 

The Austrian from Styria co-founded the energy drink company Red Bull in 1987 and helped it grow into a world market leader. 

As the company grew, Mateschitz's marketing strategy switched. His heavy television and media marketing campaigns began to subside, and instead, Red Bull began investing heavily in sporting events, especially things in keeping with the high-octane style that might fit an energy drink. 

Probably his most famous single investment was the purchase in 2004 of the then-Jaguar Formula 1 team. 

By 2010, Mateschitz had transformed Red Bull Racing from a midfield contender to a championship-winning team, with the young German charger Sebastian Vettel at the wheel. 

Red Bull Sebastian Vettel Dietrich Mateschitz Formel 1 Flash-Galerie
Sebastian Vettel won four consecutive world championships with Red Bull early in his career, between 2010 and 2013Image: AP

Red Bull also invested heavily in other more extreme sports, many of them with a racing bent, involving everything from stunt planes to motorcycles and bicycles and more. 

Later, the company famously started branching out into the acquisition of top flight football clubs such as Red Bull Salzburg, RB Leipzig, the New York Red Bulls, and others. 

Tributes poured in at the race track in Texas following qualifying. 

Mateschitz's absence from races and other major events had been noted in recent months, prompting people to think he must be in poor health. However, the multi-billionaire was notoriously private, particularly where media interviews were concerned, so comparatively little had been made of his condition. 

More to follow... 

msh/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Page 1 of 3
