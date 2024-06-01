Real Madrid beat Dortmund 2-0 in UEFA Champions League final

Spain's Real Madrid was crowned for the 15 time, after winning against the German Borussia Dortmund, in a game played in Wembley Stadium in London.

Spain's Real Madrid won the UEFA Champions League final, beating Germany's Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley Stadium.

Real Madrid's defender Dani Carvajal hit the back of the net in the 74th minute, scoring the first goal in the match from Toni Kroos' corner. That was followed by clinical strike by Vinicius Junior in the 83rd minute.

"I don't know what to say, just tremendous happiness," Carvajal said after the game. "We knew it would be a tough game, and the first half they were very superior but we got out alive. But we knew our moment would come, and it did, and we have the 15th [Champions League title for Real Madrid.]"

This is Real's record 15th win of the championship, making them the most successful club side in Champions League history.

Carlo Ancelotti also extended his record as the most successful coach in the competition's history with his fifth title.

Arrests after pitch invaders disrupt play

A record of over 2,500 stewards were in place at Wembley, in an effort to avoid a repeat of the violent scenes that marred the Euro 2020 final three years ago when ticketless fans stormed the turnstiles.

The game was nevertheless still interrupted after the first minute when three individuals invaded the pitch, disrupting the encounter. The three invaders were reportedly arrested by half-time.

"It is illegal to enter the field of play at Wembley Stadium, and we strongly condemn the actions of those who interrupted the UEFA Champions League Final shortly after kick-off," a Wembley Stadium spokesperson said.

"All of the individuals have now been arrested. We will support the relevant authorities to ensure appropriate action is taken."

