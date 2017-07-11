 Ray Liotta: ′Goodfellas′ and ′Field of Dreams′ star dies | News | DW | 26.05.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ray Liotta: 'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams' star dies

The 67-year-old passed away in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting a new film.

Ray Liotta

Ray Liotta was best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in 'Goodfellas' and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in 'Field of Dreams'

Actor Ray Liotta, who starred in Martin Scorsese's gangster classic "Goodfellas," has died in the Dominican Republic at age 67, officials in the Dominican Republic said Thursday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

jcg/rt (AP, AFP)

Advertisement