Ray Liotta: 'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams' star dies

The 67-year-old passed away in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting a new film.
Ray Liotta was best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in 'Goodfellas' and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in 'Field of Dreams'
Actor Ray Liotta, who starred in Martin Scorsese's gangster classic "Goodfellas," has died in the Dominican Republic at age 67, officials in the Dominican Republic said Thursday.
