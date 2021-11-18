Rapper Young Dolph shot dead at age 36

The 36-year-old rapper Young Dolph, who was born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., has been shot and killed by an unidentified gunman, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The rapper was picking up cookies at Makeda's Cookies near Memphis International Airport when someone drove up to the bakery and shot the rapper twice, media agencies reported.

"This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected this horrific act of violence," Memphis Police Department Chief CJ Davis told FOX13.

Rising star of the indie rap scene

The prolific recording artist became a star of the Memphis indie rap scene through various collaborative projects, including a guest spot on O.T. Genasis' "Cut It" in 2015 and his "High Class Street Music" mixtape series.

His 2016 debut album, "King of Memphis," was released through his own label, Paper Route Empire.

Three of his following albums then reached the top 10 of the Billboard 200 record chart, including his 2020 release, "Rich Slave."

The track "Major" from 2018, featuring Key Glock, was one of his best-known hits.

He had also collaborated with many other rappers, including T.I., 2 Chainz, Juicy J, Jeezy, Rick Ross and Mike Will Made It.

Had previously survived '100 shots'

Young Dolph had survived previous shootings. One of them took place in February 2017 in North Carolina. More than 100 shots were fired at his bulletproof SUV, but he escaped unharmed. His song "100 shots" comments on the incident: "A hundred shots, a hundred shots. How the f*** you miss a whole hundred shots?"

He was however hospitalized after another shooting later in 2017, which occurred outside of a hotel in Los Angeles.

Rap community mourns

Fellow rappers reacted to the news of his death on Twitter

Chance the Rapper paid tribute to the "real independent Memphis rapper born in Chicago. Loved by millions."



Megan Thee Stallion, who collaborated with Young Dolph on the track "RNB," tweeted, "Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph."

Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Jpegmafia, Offset and Westside Gunn were also among the numerous stars who reacted to Young Dolph's death.

Edited by: Manasi Gopalakrishnan