Ramadan: Muslim holy month in pictures
Muslims all over the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan with religious services, charity, fasting and evening festivities.
Focus on the 5 pillars of Islam
It's Ramadan for millions of Muslims around the world. For a month, they abstain from food and drink from dawn to dusk. Fasting is intended to focus the mind and bring worshippers closer to God. Here in Hyderabad, the fourth largest city in India, young students learn more about the five pillars of Islam.
Watching for the crescent moon
The start of Ramadan can vary from country to country because it begins with the sighting of the crescent moon in the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Different countries see the crescent moon at different times, depending on where on the globe they are located. In Indonesia, teams observe the sky with binoculars to determine when to announce the start of the holy month there.
Ramadan in a war zone
This year, Ramadan is overshadowed by the conflict in Gaza. It had been hoped that a cease-fire could be negotiated before the holiday began, but attempts to come to an agreement have faltered, leaving locals in Gaza — like these children in Deir Al-Balah — trapped in a worsening humanitarian situation.
Light amid the rubble
Over a million people are seeking shelter from the Israeli military campaign in Rafah, in Gaza. The United Nations has said there is danger of starvation and, citing the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, reported that 25 people have died from malnutrition and dehydration there, mostly children. Religious authorities have said people in Gaza do not need to fast if they feel weak.
Breaking the fast after sunset
There are around 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide, most of them in India, Pakistan, Indonesia and Bangladesh. After fasting ends during Ramadan, families, friends and neighbors gather for "iftar," a meal after sunset. In Delhi, India, long tables are set up on the streets so people can eat together.
Washing of the soul
A group of Indonesian women in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, follow the local tradition of washing themselves in the Cisadane River before Ramadan. Water is meant to cleanse their souls before they start fasting. Almost 90% of the population in Indonesia is Muslim and Ramadan is celebrated with colorful torchlight parades and elaborate meals after sunset.
Paying for Ramadan can be difficult
In Turkey, food prices have risen. According to official figures, inflation was over 70% in February. This is why some families are worried they won't be able to afford to provide the traditionally lavish "iftar" meals.
A time of tranquility
The imposing Massalikul Jinaan mosque in Dakar, Senegal, is one of the largest in West Africa. This year in Senegal, Ramadan falls in the middle of the campaign for the postponed presidential election. The tranquility that can be found in this house of prayer is a welcome change for some.
Prayer in Times Square
Dozens of Muslims gathered in New York's Times Square at the start of Ramadan there on March 10. Together, they prayed the "tarawih," an extra-long prayer held during Ramadan.
New clothes for the holidays
This young Pakistani in Peshawar is trying on a traditional head covering to wear during prayer. Because of the additional socializing that occurs around Ramadan, during prayer and "iftar," many people like to buy new clothes during the month.