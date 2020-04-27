Ramadan gatherings raise coronavirus infection fears in Indonesia's Aceh province

The Maghrib adhan or the Muslim call to prayer after sunset reverberated from a mosque in the city of Banda Aceh, Aceh province. After a day of fasting, Maulana Ibrahim broke his fast and prayed with his family at home.

Outside of his house, several people walked to the mosque for Tarawih prayers — an additional prayer performed during the holy month of Ramadan after the standard evening prayers.

But Ibrahim and his family decided to stay home. "I am worried. What will happen if the coronavirus spreads through the mosque? Or the cafes? Because usually people stop by coffee shops after Tarawih," said Ibrahim.

Subscribe to Corona Compact — DW's newsletter tracking coronavirus in Asia

The local government's decision to allow worship in the mosques in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic is contrary to the recommendation made by the central government, and the Indonesian Ulema Council — the country's top Muslim clerical body — that Tarawih prayers be performed at home.

Under the decision to allow collective worship, which was supported by the Aceh Ulema Consultative Council (MPU), congregants are allowed to perform the traditional Eid al-Fitr prayers together, as well as conduct Silat-a-Rahim — meeting and gathering with relatives during the celebration. The only stipulation is that they take preventive measures, such as wearing masks.

Criticism from doctors

"The worship this year is not much different from last year," said Faisal Ali, the deputy chairman of the MPU. "Of course people must wear masks, but nothing else has changed."

Coronavirus: Jakarta residents face hardships during lockdown Deserted old town Jakarta's government said last week that the coronavirus-related social restrictions in the city will remain in place until May 22. The measures in Jakarta give authorities more power to press people to stay at home and force businesses to close. In normal times, thousands of tourists flock to Jakarta's Old Town area daily to visit places like the Fatahillah Museum, but it now appears deserted.

Coronavirus: Jakarta residents face hardships during lockdown Limited public transportation Since April 20, Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) has closed five stations in the capital. The network's operating hours have also been restricted, with transport running only from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Commuters are required to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing.

Coronavirus: Jakarta residents face hardships during lockdown Cellphone sharing Living in a 25-square-meter house (about 270 square feet), Dewi Yulianti (left) and Esa Dwinov (right) have been sharing a cellphone for the past few weeks. Dwinov, who is attending primary school, is required to take part in online learning activities during the lockdown. Assignments are given through messaging apps. Students and parents need to send photos as proof that they are taking part.

Coronavirus: Jakarta residents face hardships during lockdown Physical distancing difficult Tanah Rendah is a slum located in Kampung Melayu, Jatinegara district, East Jakarta. The aerial photo shows the high population density here, with at least a thousand households estimated to be residing in the slum. Many say maintaining physical distancing here is extremely difficult.

Coronavirus: Jakarta residents face hardships during lockdown Incomes hit Online ride-hailing services have been badly hit by the social restrictions. Cab drivers have been prohibited from picking up passengers, although they are allowed to transport goods. The livelihoods of many street vendors in Jakarta have also been imperiled by the lockdown.

Coronavirus: Jakarta residents face hardships during lockdown Enforcing the restrictions Police can break up any event with more than five participants. Violators can face up to one year in jail and a 100 million rupiah (€5,858/$6,350) fine. Police have set up a number of checkpoints in the capital to monitor and enforce the restrictions.

Coronavirus: Jakarta residents face hardships during lockdown Discipline is key Indonesian President Joko Widodo acknowledged last month that the government had withheld information about the coronavirus outbreak to avoid stirring panic. But delays in social distancing and low testing rates have raised concern that Indonesia's outbreak is worse than it has acknowledged. Many Indonesians also continue to flout rules on wearing face masks and physical distancing. Author: Algadri Muhammad, Jafriyal Aba



An Acehnese activist, Suraiya Kamaruzzaman, questioned how the council could assure that the spread of the virus could be controlled in mosques. "The MPU does not have the human resources to track it [the virus]. Once the curfew was lifted, the people began praying at the mosque as usual again."

The Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI) has also criticized Aceh's decision. Safrizal Rahman, chairman of the IDI's Aceh branch, said that ignoring physical distancing poses a high risk, because the spread of the coronavirus occurs as a result of close interaction between people.

"A large gathering of people can increase the number of infections. Indeed, Aceh is very religious, but there are already recommendations made by the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) about how to safely worship. We appeal to the Aceh government to stop the gatherings," Rahman told DW.

Read more: Why does Indonesia have a high COVID-19 mortality rate?

Several other regions of Indonesia also have strong Islamic laws, but still obey the rules of the central government, Rahman added. "For example Gorontalo, in contrast to Aceh, is obeying the central government's appeal not to carry out religious activities."

Who makes the rules?

The Aceh government says that it handed over the matter of worship to the MPU, but the MPU's deputy chairman insists that the council is only responsible for issuing recommendations, and that it's up to the Aceh government and COVID-19 task force to impose stricter regulations.

"The rules must be issued by the government. We only give recommendations," said Ali. "But those recommendations cannot be made law — the government must make the rules."

Read more: Indonesia: Loose restrictions could send COVID-19 death toll surging

But the COVID-19 task force says otherwise. "We are asking the citizens to obey the rules set forth by the MPU, so that COVID-19 can be prevented without infringing on community worship during Ramadan," the task force spokesman, Saifullah Abdul Gani, told DW.

He added that the only positive cases in Aceh came from outside of the province, and that there are no recorded cases of local transmission.

However, many doctors, such as Djoerban, believe that the risk of local transmission is still high. "Now we can see that in other regions, the virus has been transmitted between local residents. It means that the number of coronavirus patients could be increasing by the second if we do not take steps to prevent it," Djoerban told DW.

Watch video 02:00 Share Social distancing worldwide Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3apLc Social distancing around the world in times of corona

The virus does not discriminate

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Aceh rose to nine on Thursday, but the government has access to a limited number of testing kits.

Djoerban fears that the collective prayers and other communal religious activities in Aceh will give way to a new infection cluster — a result that has been documented in other parts of Indonesia and abroad.

He says that the Aceh government's lack of restrictions cannot be justified. "The point is, you cannot gather in one place. We are now in an emergency situation. This virus does not look at gender nor religion," said Djoerban.