SportsZambia
Racheal Kundananji – the Zambian woman making history
SportsZambia
Michael Nyantakyi Oti
02/16/2024
February 16, 2024
Racheal Kundananji, the world's most expensive female footballer, is igniting dreams at home in Zambia and beyond. The 23-year-old has set a new transfer record in women's football history by signing with Bay FC in the US for $860,000.