R. Kelly convicted of child pornography charges

A federal jury on Wednesday convicted R&B singer and songwriter R. Kelly of at least 1 charge of child pornography.

The jury in Chicago came to the conclusion after sifting through evidence and arguments on charges accusing the singer of producing child pornography and enticing minors for sex.

R. Kelly was found not guilty of obstructing a 2008 case that ended with his acquittal. He and two associates had been accused of trying to bribe and threaten witness in the case.

He was also found not guilty on a fourth pornography count, on three counts of conspiring to receive child pornography and two encitement charges.

CBS Chicago reported that R. Kelly was found guilty on six out of 13 counts on the trial.

The artist's two co-defendents, a longtime business manager and another close associate, were found not guilty on all charges.

Prosecutors argued that R. Kelly used his fame and wealth to sexually abuse fans, some of them minors. During the trial, several women took the stand and told jurors that Kelly abused them when they were minors.

Kelly has already been convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in New York, where he has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In Chicago, a conviction of one count of child pornography carries a minimum sentence of five years.

sdi, jsi (AP, Reuters)