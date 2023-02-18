  1. Skip to content
Photo portrait of man with short black and gray mottled hair
DW-Editor Rüdiger Rossig

Rüdiger Rossig

Editor, author and reporter of DW Programs for Europe

Born in 1967, Rossig began his journalistic career in 1987 as a local reporter. He studied Balkanology and sociology in Berlin. In 1993, he became editor for the war in former Yugoslavia for the daily newspaper taz.

From 1995 to 1998, the journalist and Southeast Europe specialist was a staff member of the UN and the OSCE in the Former Yugoslavia, then opinion editor of the taz and senior editor of the English-language monthly newspapers The Atlantic Times and The German Times. 

Parallelly, Rossig published in various German-, Bosnian/Croatian/Serbian- and English-language media. In 2008, his book "(Ex-) Jugos" about migrants from the former Yugoslavia was published in Germany, and in 2016 he produced "Bosnia and Kosovo - Europe's Forgotten Protectorates" for arte-TV together with Zoran Solomun. 

Rossig has been an editor at DW since 2018. 

Stories by Rüdiger Rossig

Kosovo celebrates 15 years of independence

Kosovo declared its independence in 2008, but Serbia continually blocks international recognition of its autonomy.
GlobalizationFebruary 18, 2023
A dark room with people standing at one end and some seated on the floor or in chairs

Serbia is something of a paradoxical refuge for thousands of Russians who have moved there since the Ukraine war began.
ConflictsAugust 13, 2022
People warning themselves near the eternal flame

A look back indicates Bosnia-Herzegovina still needs democracy, the rule of law, prosperity and integration into the EU.
PoliticsApril 6, 2022
The signing of the Dayton Accords in Paris in 1995

Fixing the complicated state that emerged from the Bosnia-Herzegovina conflict requires commitment from Europe.
Photo portrait of man with short black and gray mottled hair
Rüdiger Rossig
Commentary
HistoryDecember 14, 2020
