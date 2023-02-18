Rüdiger Rossig

From 1995 to 1998, the journalist and Southeast Europe specialist was a staff member of the UN and the OSCE in the Former Yugoslavia, then opinion editor of the taz and senior editor of the English-language monthly newspapers The Atlantic Times and The German Times.

Parallelly, Rossig published in various German-, Bosnian/Croatian/Serbian- and English-language media. In 2008, his book "(Ex-) Jugos" about migrants from the former Yugoslavia was published in Germany, and in 2016 he produced "Bosnia and Kosovo - Europe's Forgotten Protectorates" for arte-TV together with Zoran Solomun.

Rossig has been an editor at DW since 2018.