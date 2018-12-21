 Quote of the week | eco@africa | DW | 21.12.2018

Eco@Africa

Quote of the week

"Right now we are paying for the irresponsibility of the generation before us, and if we don’t do anything now the generation after us will pay even more." – Nigerian eco-artist Stanley Aneto

Dw Eco@africa - Stanley Aneto

  

