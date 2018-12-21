Quote of the week

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
"Right now we are paying for the irresponsibility of the generation before us, and if we don’t do anything now the generation after us will pay even more." – Nigerian eco-artist Stanley Aneto
Nigerian eco-artist Stanley Aneto is on a mission to use his work to engage younger generations in environmental issues.
On this week's eco@africa, we see the work of wastepickers in Nairobi, explore declining seagrass in Germany, and meet the snake handlers of Zimbabwe.
On this week's eco@africa, we're looking at ways to live more greenly, from an environment-orientated canoe club in South Africa to the top trends for a more sustainable Christmas and greening Mauritania's capital.
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Send us your stories, photos and videos and we will showcase them on our website where they can inspire others to do their bit too.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
"We teach them about keeping the environment clean, taking out the litter before they paddle and we are using canoeing as some sort of incentive." – Siyanda Sopangisa, Founder of Khayelitsha Canoe Club in South Africa
Where does soil come from, why is it brown, and can it save our climate? Get all the answers in this selection of our best videos and articles about what's going on under the ground!
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.
Climate change has slowly damaged traditional crops. Now farmers on the Italian island of Sicily are looking for innovative alternatives to survive and even thrive.
Picking up trash from river beds and beaches has become a popular activity around the world. But do clean-ups really help tackle the growing problem of plastic pollution? DW's Brigitte Osterath reports from Honduras.
For the past year, Karin Beese and her family have been on a low-carbon diet in an effort to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and head off the worst effects of climate change. And it's changed their lives.
