Quote of the week

'We need nature, but nature doesn't need us.' Lala Njava
Belgium-based singer Lala Njava's native Madagascar is facing a barrage of environmental problems threatening its unique biodiversity. She tells DW why she's made it her mission to alert people to the dangers.
Is this tree really full of goats? It may look like it's been edited, but this scene is quite common in southern Morocco. But left unchecked, overgrazing on these precious argan trees is bad news for the ecosystem.
On this week's eco@africa, we check out a host of renewable and energy-efficient projects, from charging mobile phones with solar energy in Kenya to making green biodiesel fuel out of 'fatbergs.'
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Send us your stories, photos and videos and we will showcase them on our website where they can inspire others to do their bit too.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
'Everybody would imagine, including myself, that solar panels can only be made in Europe or China, not in Africa. But we have demonstrated that we are able to do it here with local expertise.' Ismael Abisai, Solinc Ltd.
'It often takes a crisis, such as we have seen in southern Africa in the past months, to firmly remind people that water has a great impact on our lives.' Chilufya Chileshe, WaterAid
On this week's eco@africa, the growth of mushroom farming in Zimbabwe, Uganda's top crocodile catcher, and Kenya's young environmentalists. All this and much more!
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.
Air travel is the fastest-growing source of carbon emissions. But could green tech and optimization mean that one day, we'll be able to hop on a plane with a guilt-free conscience?
The warming effect of greenhouse gases has increased 41 percent since 1990, according to the UN's weather organization. It said the window of opportunity to act against climate change "is almost closed."
The head of UNEP has stepped down after it was revealed that he spent half a million dollars flying around the planet. But the big disappointment isn't just about oversized CO2 emissions.
