Eco@Africa

Quote of the week

'We need nature, but nature doesn't need us.' Lala Njava

Sängerin Lala Njava

'We need nature, but nature doesn't need us' 19.11.2018

Belgium-based singer Lala Njava's native Madagascar is facing a barrage of environmental problems threatening its unique biodiversity. She tells DW why she's made it her mission to alert people to the dangers.

Afrika, Marokko: Eine Ziege klettert auf einem Arganbaum oder Arganie (Argania spinosa)

Our beautiful planet: Morocco's climbing goats 16.11.2018

Is this tree really full of goats? It may look like it's been edited, but this scene is quite common in southern Morocco. But left unchecked, overgrazing on these precious argan trees is bad news for the ecosystem.

eco@africa Moderatorin Felicia Endersby

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa 16.11.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we check out a host of renewable and energy-efficient projects, from charging mobile phones with solar energy in Kenya to making green biodiesel fuel out of 'fatbergs.'

