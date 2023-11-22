  1. Skip to content
Quiet trucks: with battery or hydrogen?

Beatrice Christofaro
November 22, 2023

Truck manufacturers are under massive pressure to lower emissions. But should they go full throttle on all-electric batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, or even both? Multinationals are pursuing diverse strategies.

