  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Portugal electionsUkraineIsrael-Hamas war
Digital WorldSwitzerland

Quanta and Quantum Leaps

March 11, 2024

A new supercomputer is slated to make it possible to reduce animal experiments and perhaps to cure cancer. The hype surrounding quantum computing is inspiring numerous industries, raising claims that it could help solve the problem of storing renewable energy, or that it could help revolutionize the logistics sector.

https://p.dw.com/p/4dOrN

A Swiss start-up that produces artificial lungs is looking towards quantum algorithms to become more efficient and, for example, help find a cure for cancer and rendering experiments on animals redundant. A private investor has brought these goals one step closer by allowing Swiss start-ups to use quantum computers commercially. The technology is still considered to be at the beginning of its development curve, science does not yet know its full capabilities. Big players such as Google and IBM are in competition to create ever newer and faster quantum computers. This film opens a window into the world of supercomputers, and explores how their potential and their dangers seem to exist side by side.

Skip next section More on Digital World from Europe

More on Digital World from Europe

EU flag on smartphone screen

How the EU wants to regulate AI

The EU wants new laws enacted to regulate artificial intelligence. What impact might this have on innovation?
Digital WorldJuly 31, 202301:47 min
Google Hangout ANDERES FORMAT EU Europa Brüssel

New regulations for AI systems

How should AI be regulated? The European Commission has proposed an initial set of rules.
Digital WorldApril 21, 202301:08 min
Eco Africa | 10.09.2021

Europe's push for smart cities

Across Europe, new ideas are popping up for how to make cities more efficient for the 21st century.
Digital WorldSeptember 10, 202106:04 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Digital World from around the world

More on Digital World from around the world

Videostill | DW Eigendreh | Facebook Content-Moderator

Content moderators receive little support

Content moderators in Kenya are fighting for better working conditions.
Digital WorldMarch 10, 202403:58 min
DW SHIFT I Technologie, AI, künstliche Intelligenz

Data workers: AI’s invisible trainers

Millions of people in the Global South earn money by feeding AI models with data.
Digital WorldMarch 10, 202402:54 min
Arbeitsplatz

Using the AI boom to your advantage

Which skills help you adapt to working with AI, and which new jobs are in demand?
Digital WorldMarch 10, 202402:05 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

Go to show Close up