Qatar World Cup a step on the road for Germany

While Hansi Flick has worked behind the scenes before, his first World Cup as head coach will show how far he's taken this German team. But the ultimate goal may well be in the future.

When Hansi Flick took charge of the German national team on August 1, 2021, he inherited a side which had just been knocked out of the European Championships at the quarterfinal stage by England.

His predecessor Joachim Löw had stepped down, as planned, after 15 years at the helm, and Flick was tasked by the German Football Association (DFB) with a rebuild which was not only necessary but long-overdue. Since their triumph in Brazil in 2014 and a decent enough run to the semifinals of Euro 2016 in France, Germany had ceased to be a genuine force on the world stage.

The historic debacle of Russia 2018, when Germany as reigning world champions finished bottom of their group behind South Korea, Mexico and Sweden, and Löw's failure to make any real progress between then and Euro 2020, made it clear that something had to change. And not just the scrapping of the DFB's hubristic "Die Mannschaft" (The Team) PR slogan.

"Our aim is to return to the pinnacle of the game," announced Flick at his official unveiling last summer. "It won't be easy but we have enormous quality and will do all we can to get back to the top."

Hansi Flick gave Jamal Musiala his chance with Bayern Munich and will now count on him with Germany Image: Christian Charisius/dpa/picture alliance

As for what that would involve: "We need the very best players to play for the national team, but we also want to give youth a chance." You can't guarantee success, but you can prepare for it, added the Germany coach.

Blend of youth and experience

On Thursday, the 57-year-old announced his squad for his first major tournament as head coach. Flick's selections contained a few surprises but he remained true to his word. In addition to established national players such as Thomas Müller, Antonio Rüdiger and Joshua Kimmich, Flick has handed youngsters like Southampton's Armel Bella Kotchap and Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko a chance. "Youssoufa is developing well. He's fast, he's lively and he's a good finisher," said Flick.

But how has Flick changed the national team in his 16 months in charge? Broadly considered a good communicator, he has managed to win over the often-critical German fans quickly. And the mood within his team is good too.

"A new era began in September [last year] with the change of coach. We haven't had that in Germany since 2006. So that's something significant," Thomas Müller said about the job Flick and his coaching team have done.

The early results of his reign may well have contributed to that feelgood factor. Twelve goals for and none against in the first three games was a flying start. Five more victories followed, meaning Flick set a record for longest winning streak after taking charge of Germany. But it's fair to say Liechtenstein, Armenia, North Macedonia or even Iceland are not the stiffest of opposition.

Germany racked up the goals early in Flick's reign Image: Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure/REUTERS

When they stepped up a notch against the Netherlands, England and Italy, results were not quite as convincing, with a string of 1-1 draws followed by a 5-2 win over Italy and 1-0 loss to Hungary. Pundits were starting to question performances but Flick stayed firm.

"We mustn't lose confidence in the team and we're not doing that either. I have complete confidence," said the 57-year-old before the 3-3 draw in England, which was Germany's last match before heading to the middle east.

Preparations not ideal

The tight schedule caused by the World Cup being played in Qatar and injuries to key men has given Flick less time to prepare than he would've liked. "Some of the players also have other things on their minds, from the club and from the Champions League they are also under a lot of pressure," he said.

The outcome of this is clear. Germany lack consistency. Stability in defense and profligacy in attack are still the biggest problems. Only Antonio Rüdiger from Real Madrid, Manchester City's Ilkay Gündogan and Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, Müller, Leon Goretzka and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer are constants in Flick's team.

As has been the case for some time, Germany also lack an experienced and prolific striker. After Timo Werner and Lukas Nmecha were ruled out by injury, Müller, Bremen's Niclas Füllkrug or Mario Götze, the scorer of the winner in the 2014 World Cup final who has been recalled to the squad, are the experienced options. Moukoko, only 17, may even be the surprise starter up top.

In midfield, Flick is spoiled for choice, but will be able to rely on the Bayern core of Goretzka, Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala. There is no shortage of talented individuals in the German set up, but this is not a well-grooved team.

Looking to Euro 2024

But it's possible that all of Flick's aims won't be found in Qatar anyway.

Though winning is, of course, important, the development of his team is still the priority, and the long-term goal is the Euros on home soil in 2024. "It would be a good time to become European champions again 28 years after my winning goal in 1996," said Germany's team manager Oliver Bierhoff in an interview with Spox.

In Qatar, Germany's task is clear: not to embarrass themselves and, with a bit of luck, make it to the quarter or semifinals.

World champions France, Brazil and England are too strong to expect much more. But in order to compete for the trophy in two years, young players like Musiala, Nico Schlotterbeck , Moukoko or Bella Kotchap can "warm up" in the Qatar sun.

In 2024 they could then provide unforgettable moments in their own country.

This article has been translated from German