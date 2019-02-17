 Puzzle of Christmas tree in February sparks murder probe | News | DW | 18.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Puzzle of Christmas tree in February sparks murder probe

A German woman who was perplexed as to why a nearby house still had a fully-lit Christmas tree on view in February decided to call the police. Officers who responded found a dead body there, prompting a murder inquiry.

A lit Christmas tree in a darkened living room (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Hildenbrand)

Officers who responded to a call about why an illuminated Christmas tree was still on display found themselves unexpectedly involved in a murder investigation, police said on Monday.

A female passer-by spotted the tree through a house window in the eastern German town of Merseburg. She called officers to register her curiosity about why it hadn't yet been taken down.

Police entered the house to investigate and discovered an elderly woman's body in the cellar.

Arrest made, investigation launched

The woman, believed to be aged 76, appeared to have been the victim of violent crime and had died a considerable time previously.

Read more: Wife confesses to husband's unsolved 2008 murder

Police in the nearby city of Halle, in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, said they had taken the woman's 51-year-old son into custody on suspicion of murder. The arrest was made at the house in question.

"At the moment it remains completely unclear what led to the death of the woman,” police spokeswoman Antje Hoppen told the Mitteldeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Investigations have only just begun."

Prosecutors have applied for the man to be held in custody, with police organizing a forensic examination of the body.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany: Man receives life sentence for murder of girl 27 years ago

A German court has sentenced a man to life in prison for sexually abusing and murdering a 10-year-old girl in 1991. He was found guilty of throwing the girl to her death from a highway bridge. (30.11.2018)  

Hamburg: Police hunt for clues in activist ax murder

Mohamed J. was a longtime resident of Germany who was active in social projects both in Hamburg and his native Syria. Police are searching for a suspect and a motive for the slaying of the 48-year-old pharmacist. (18.01.2019)  

Wife confesses to husband's unsolved 2008 murder

The wife of a German man who disappeared more than 10 years ago has confessed to his murder. Her husband's limbless body had been found wrapped in a plastic bag on the banks of the Meuse River. (11.02.2019)  

Germany: Arrest over the murder of 9-year-old Peggy

The arrest of a 41-year-old suspect brings police one step closer to solving one of Germany's most mysterious murders. Traces of physical evidence were found at the suspect's home. (11.12.2018)  

Germany: Höxter 'house of horror' killers convicted

A German husband and wife lured women to their home, where they abused them mentally and physically. After two years in court, the pair have been handed long sentences. (05.10.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Polen Danzig Trauer und Gedenken nach Mord an Pawel Adamowicz, Bürgermeister

Gdansk: A city in mourning buries its murdered mayor 18.01.2019

The Polish city of Gdansk is saying farewell to its mayor, who was stabbed to death at a charity concert. The suspected attacker's mother has told police she was concerned that her son was planning political revenge.

Polizei Hessen

Opinion: Neo-Nazis in Germany's police — put out the fire 18.12.2018

It may just be the tip of the iceberg: a right-wing extremist murder threat, sent from a police fax machine in the western German city of Frankfurt. How the country reacts will be crucial, says DW's Michaela Küfner.

Krimi aus der Bronzezeit - ältester Fürstenmord - Knochen von dem Fürsten von Helmsdorf

Bronze Age regicide? German forensics team say prince of Helmsdorf was murdered 18.12.2018

Scientists have reexamined the skeleton of the prince, who died 3,846 years ago. They say injuries found on his bones point to the "oldest political assassination in history," probably by an "experienced warrior."

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 