Pursuing the UN Sustainable Development Goals in Guinea

Nature and EnvironmentAfrica
February 9, 2024
A UN representative has traveled Guinea for two years, searching for innovations that advance the Sustainable Development Goals. His findings were added to a catalogue of global inventions. Guinean villages are now profiting from many new solutions.