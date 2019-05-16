 Psychology: A happy partner is the elixir of longer life | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 20.05.2019

Science

Psychology: A happy partner is the elixir of longer life

When your partner is content, you can be sure of pleasant company. But not only that — a study suggests when your partner's happy, you live longer too. So what's to do if you live with a sourpuss?

A couple in bed: A pouting womand and a grumpy man (picture-alliance)

Imagine these two types: One happy, one not.

First: The archetypal couch potato. He only ever gets up to smoke a cigarette, because he has to go outside. And when he eats, it's a pre-packed TV dinner. Why? He's unhappy. Everything annoys him: His job, his friends, life in general.

Second: Mr. Positive. He loves the outdoors, likes to meet up with friends, and he's always enthusiastic about new things. He loves his life. He says life is beautiful. 

 Read more: Workplace feedback doesn't have to crush you

Watch video 03:52

The Loneliness Epidemic

You can be one or the other, or somewhere in-between. Either way, in a relationship, the happiness or unhappiness of one person will sooner or later rub off on the other — potentially with far-reaching consequences.

According to a study by Tilburg University in the Netherlands, a happy person can even prolong his or her partner's life.

I am me and you are you!

Everybody experiences emotional ups and downs from time to time. But it's important not to let yourself get pulled down by your partner's mood swings, not every time. 

You might ask yourself, "How can I look away when it makes me angry and sad to see him slouch on the couch?"

"The first thing you can do is make a clear distinction between 'you' and 'I'," says psychologist and couples therapist Hans-Georg Lauer .

His advice sounds simple, but it's not that easy, especially in romantic relationships where we want to share our feelings and be one, together.

To understand where one's own sphere begins and that of another person ends is a very conscious process, says Lauer. And a very important one.

People who realize that their partner's dissatisfaction is not automatically their own can protect themselves from emotional roller coasters. It's easier then to acknowledge or accept the unhappiness of the other person, says Lauer. 

And who doesn't want to be acknowledged and accepted — even when they are in a state of misery? 
 

Read more: Being grateful is good for our mental health — even if it's hard sometimes

Infographic on depression rates in Germany (DW)

Maintain your happiness!

Retreating to the couch, pulling the curtains and a long face won't help anyone. 

If you're happy, you may as well try to stay happy. 

"If we take a step back, that makes perfect sense," says Lauer.

But it can be hard to see that sometimes. And sometimes it's the things we've experienced in our own lives that can get in the way of our thinking straight.

"So the question is: What did we learn from our parents or carers?" says the psychologist.

It starts at an early age. Some of us are taught to feel bad when someone else is down. Or we feel guilty if we're happy and they are unhappy.

But that's what Lauer advises us to overcome.

"Be happy if you're happy and content. And work at being even happier," Lauer advises. 

Happiness is contagious. It's the best way to help a grumpy guy on a couch.

Read more: Psychology: What are anxiety disorders?

Watch video 04:01

Tackling burnout

What's going on?

"It's important to show a certain amount of mindfulness," says Lauer, "to understand exactly what's going on and, if possible, to talk about it."

But it can be tricky.
 
When Lauer says "talk about it" he doesn't mean trying to talk the other person back into a more cheerful mood by offering trivial advice or fortune-cookie wisdom.

"It's about listening to each other's concerns without prejudice or passing judgement," the psychologist says.

If your partner talks, complains, or scolds you, just leave it at that.

Just listen.

Such an approach can also help you protect yourself.

Every argument or discussion about the validity or nonsense of the other person's bad thoughts can lead to your becoming more involved, Lauer warns. And the boundaries between "I" and "you" quickly become blurred again.

Silence is golden

But what if I am convinced I know exactly what my partner should do to free himself of his miserable mood? 

"Tips and advice can intensify a person's unhappiness," says Lauer. 

Lauer says that's because your advice will be based on your own interpretation of your partner's mood, and that can be miles away from his or her perceived reality.

As a result, your partner may feel neither accepted nor understood, and their mood will continue. And that may ultimately bring you down, too.

Read more: E-cigarettes can cause heart attacks, vascular diseases and depression: study

Smoker drinking beer (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPhoto/M. Begsteiger)

Reasons to be cheerful: Even when your partner's down, try not to go down with him

Not what you say but the way you say it

No one is destined for unhappiness. But when a gloomy mood persists, even the most patient partner can find themselves at risk.

That's where so-called "I" messages can be key, says Lauer. 

If you say you need to talk about the other person's problems, because you want a closer relationship, that's one way.

But it's different from telling your partner to get themselves together because they are making you unhappy.

"It depends on how you say it," says Lauer.

Helper syndrome?

A relationship with a chronically dissatisfied person promises little happiness. 

So it may be worth asking why you chose that partner in the first place. This person who feels like a victim and whom you feel you have to help constantly. 

Hans-Georg Lauer says this clearly speaks for an imbalance in the relationship to which both partners contribute.

"Perhaps you get some satisfaction from helping," he says.

Do you? 

You have to be able to look at yourself critically to answer a question like that, and few can do it.

You may, suggests Lauer, need help from a therapist yourself.

It pays for everyone to invest a little time for their happiness.

The bottom line is that happy people can have a positive effect on their environment.

And that happiness alone may be enough to inspire happiness in other people, even in the grumpy soulmate on your couch. 
 

Read more: You can actually train your "humor muscle"

  • Symbolbild Mountainbike im Wald

    The Best Tips to Combat Stress

    Do Endurance Sports in Moderation

    When done in moderation, endurance sports like jogging and cycling are ideal for fighting stress and its negative consequences. They help to decrease stress hormones while strengthening the heart and improving circulation. The endorphins released make you feel happier and more energetic. However competitive sports often do the contrary, as they create a new source of stress.

  • Symbolbild Meditation

    The Best Tips to Combat Stress

    Employ Relaxation Techniques

    Relaxation therapies like Progressive Muscle Relaxation and Autogenic Training have scientifically-proven benefits. And many people swear by yoga and meditation. They all reduce muscle tension and agitation, making people more stress-resistant, relaxed and happy. These relaxation techniques can also provide emergency relief in acute stress situations.

  • Symbolbild Museum

    The Best Tips to Combat Stress

    Seek Out Quiet Places

    Silence is an effective medicine in relieving stress. It calms frazzled nerves and helps the mind unwind. If there's a quiet room in your home, consciously spend 15 or 20 minutes there each day. Even bustling big cities have peaceful places of refuge -- like museums, libraries and churches. You just have to look for them!

  • Symbolbild Kind im Park

    The Best Tips to Combat Stress

    Go Out into Nature

    Dutch researchers have discovered that green is a calming color that makes us happy. And it's been proven that people who have a garden or live by a park have better mental health and fewer circulatory problems than other city dwellers. So make sure to get out into nature, take a deep breath, and listen to the leaves rustling and the birds singing!

  • Symbolbild Organsiation

    The Best Tips to Combat Stress

    Plan Quiet Periods

    Regularly make time in your schedule for stress busters like jogging, Autogenic Training or a trip to the park. City dwellers in particular tend to fill up their free time with appointments and dinner engagements. So if you're feeling stressed, reduce your social engagements in favour of relaxation time.

  • Symbolbild Fitness

    The Best Tips to Combat Stress

    Take A Break

    Body and spirit both need time to regenerate. Spending the whole day sitting behind a desk can cause tense muscles and back pain, and cause the levels of stress hormones in your bloodstream to soar. Going for a brisk walk in the fresh air and stretching your muscles can help. And you'll return to your desk feeling calm and composed.

  • Symbolbild Frau und Schlaf

    The Best Tips to Combat Stress

    Get Enough Rest

    Most people get too little sleep. The amount you need varies from person to person, but make sure you give your body enough time to recharge! Sleep is also a natural stress reducer. When possible, sleep in a well-ventilated room that's free from disturbances -- including snoring bed partners!


DW recommends

E-cigarettes can cause heart attacks, vascular diseases and depression: study

A US study shows that e-cigarettes are harmful, with vapers risking heart disease and depression. But conventional cigarettes are even more dangerous. (07.03.2019)  

Workplace feedback doesn't have to crush you

It's the day before your yearly work evaluation and you've already stress-sweat through three shirts. Why? (08.05.2019)  

Being grateful is good for our mental health — even if it's hard sometimes

When we only focus on what's missing from our lives, we can develop a sense of negativity that's hard to shake. Taking time to appreciate the good stuff — trite as it may seem — is important, especially in tough times. (12.04.2019)  

Psychology: What are anxiety disorders?

The number of people suffering from anxiety disorders has increased by 15 percent since 2005. What are the symptoms and what can be done about this mental illness? (18.04.2019)  

You can actually train your "humor muscle"

Can't find anything to laugh about? That's a pity, because according to a new study, laughter actually makes people happier. (11.04.2019)  

The Best Tips to Combat Stress

People who are under constant stress risk suffering from depression, heart attacks and strokes. But anyone can reduce their stress levels by using these seven tips! (24.09.2015)  

