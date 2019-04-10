 Workplace feedback doesn′t have to crush you | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 08.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Psychology

Workplace feedback doesn't have to crush you

It's the day before your yearly work evaluation and you've already stress-sweat through three shirts. Why?

A man and a woman in office suits looking sternly at each other. (Colourbox)

Uncomfortable for your boss and uncomfortable for you, workplace feedback is often associated with the classic dread one experiences before a visit to the dentist.

In the same way that staring numbly into the abyss of the dentist's ceiling while getting cavities filled is essential to the vitality of a pearly white smile, feedback is essential to the vitality of a successful career. 

As we know, what we need isn't always what we want. 

Read more: Psychology: What are anxiety disorders?

Watch video 03:19

Dental phobia

Why are we so afraid of feedback?

"It deals a lot with who we are,” said researcher Nikos Dimotakis. "People need to feel that they relate to others, that they have autonomy and that they are competent."

People can feel these needs are being attacked when they receive negative feedback explains Dimotakis, who teaches management at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He's found that negative feedback "makes us feel like we are unliked, like we are incompetent”.

Positive feedback, such as words of affirmation or compliments, is more likely to increase "self-efficacy” (people's confidence in their ability to improve), than negative feedback or even constructive criticism, according to a 2017 study published in the Journal of Applied Psychology, conducted by Dimotakis, Deb Mitchell and Todd Maurer. 

Read more: Why Germans don't give compliments and how an American learned to deal with it

The study measured "positive feedback” strictly as words of affirmation. So, for example, a boss complimenting an employee on a job well done. Everything else — including constructive feedback — was measured as negative. 

The researchers found that, contrary to intuition, constructive feedback proved in most cases less helpful to employees than simple compliments. Employees who received a majority of feedback that was positive were more likely to ask for feedback in the future, while those who received negative feedback avoided asking for it. 

Constructive feedback has more negative effects than positive because it implies, despite how kindly it's delivered, that one is doing a bad job, Dimotakis said. Negative feedback can stir deep-seated feelings of inadequacy, sometimes invoking existential crises in which people aptly question whether they are intellectually capable of completing the job in the first place. 

A handshake (picture alliance/dpa/A. Warmuth)

Always start and end on a positive note, even if you express criticism.

Doing it right

However, a workplace culture centered strictly around positive feedback is unsustainable — how could anyone improve? Nobody is perfect, and people need guidance. Feedback is essential to the smooth operation of hierarchical organizations like the workplace and in other aspects of life, too, such as relationships, Dimotakis said.

But if we know people react more negatively than positively to constructive feedback, how can bosses and managers strike a balance when negative feedback must be given?

They should start by giving feedback that employees can improve upon, Dimotakis said.

Broad, unspecific negative feedback like "you need to focus” lowers employee morale because it doesn't provide advice on how to solve the problem.

"Feedback has to do with behavior, not the person,” Dimotakis said.

So, if an employee keeps making mistakes, rather than simply telling them to focus more, it's wiser for a boss to tell them to take steps to be more prepared so they don't feel rushed and anxious. An employee will feel more in control of their situation if given specific feedback on practical task-related steps they can take to improve. 

Read more: Procrastination – Not so bad after all?

Watch video 04:01

Tackling burnout

Workplace environments also influence how we process feedback. Employees often feel they can't act on feedback because they don't have the time or resources to do so. In this case, it's important for supervisors to establish a level of trust with employees to cultivate a positive working environment where communication is encouraged and employees feel supported to make improvements.

Employees need to feel like they are in an environment where they are able to ask for feedback, and supervisors need to be willing to work to remove obstacles to improvement for them if needed, Dimotakis said.

Time to change

Sometimes employers will have feedback that is more inherent to an employee's personality than their behavior. For example, a restaurant manager may tell an otherwise competent waitress to be more energetic and talkative. If she's an introvert, this might not come naturally to her.

If given feedback they don't feel they can act on, Dimotakis advises employees to ask for clarity or consider a different job more suited to their character and abilities. 

  • Saskia Groneberg's photo of two office plants (Saskia Groneberg)

    'Out of Office': Art at the workplace

    Taming of the shrub

    The rubber tree, weeping fig or spider plant aren't the most demanding flora when it comes to care. A familiar sight in any office, these plants survive everywhere from glass skyscrapers to concrete factories. No matter the environment, they usually go unnoticed. Photographer Saskia Groneberg documents the contrast between wild nature and the rigid world of work in her black-and-white shots.

  • Beate Engl's Burnout Machine (VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2018, Foto: Leonie Felle )

    'Out of Office': Art at the workplace

    Take a spin

    When wound up with a crank, the cogwheel device inside Beate Engl's man-sized pedestal, "Burnout Machine," speeds up and rotates the chair on its top. The interactive object is the artist's rendition of the stress spiral of the modern working world driven by machinery.

  • Matten Vogel: Monate, 2016-2017 (Foto: Hubert P. Klotzeck)

    'Out of Office': Art at the workplace

    When time gets personal

    Matten Vogel deals with the theme of time in his work. The wall calendar above, entitled "Monate, 2016-2017," represents the days he spent working in his studio. But the rectangles, which mark individual days of the year, are not labeled with numbers or months.

  • Lilly Lulay's piece Sundowner at the Beach (Frithjof Kjer )

    'Out of Office': Art at the workplace

    Vacation gone wrong

    Given the name of the exhibition — "Out of Office" — Lilly Lulay's piece "Sundowner at the Beach" embodies the show perfectly. The object consists of driftwood and a holiday photo that has fallen victim to a shredder. The constant desire of most people to escape the stressful work routine is mercilessly destroyed in this artwork.

  • Ignacio Uriarte: Münchener Kritzelmatrix (Foto: Hubert P. Klotzeck )

    'Out of Office': Art at the workplace

    Out of the matrix

    Ignacio Uriarte is a professional economist who worked as an employee for large corporations for years, but now sees himself as an "office artist." In his series of 12 doodles, he elevates the everyday office scribblings that emerge during telephone conversations to minimalist art. His works are created with commercial pens used by millions of office workers.

  • A typewriter by Thomas Neumaier with letters O R D N U N G on it (VG Bild-Kunst/Hubert P. Klotzeck)

    'Out of Office': Art at the workplace

    White-collar alphabet

    In this piece, Thomas Neumaier radically reduced a typewriter keyboard to just a few letters, leaving only enough to spell out the word: ORDNUNG, meaning "order" in English. The simplicity of Neumaier's object summarizes the task and goal of the whole administrative apparatus.

  • Denise Winter: Das Prinzip von Copy & Paste, 2009: Klebezettel - Zerschnittene Post-it-Blätter in einer Glasbox (VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2018; Foto: Hubert P. Klotzeck)

    'Out of Office': Art at the workplace

    Depth with a message

    Yellow Post-it notes are part of the basic equipment of every office. Berliner artist Denise Winter cuts rectangles into the multi-layered blocks, which become smaller with each layer, creating the impression of spatial depth. Though depth isn't usually associated with these short office notes...

  • Dirk Krecker: Am Ende der Langeweile: auf drei Schreibmaschinenblättern nebeneinander sieht man die Silhouette einer Frau. (VG Bild Kunst, Bonn 2018; Foto: Hubert P. Klotzeck)

    'Out of Office': Art at the workplace

    Between the lines

    Here, Dirk Krecker resorts to a technology that seems to have become obsolete in the digital era, the so-called typewriter drawing. "The old-masterly, technically perfect kind of drawing was not an option for me, but neither was its opposite, the wild, imperfect and spidery version," Krecker explained. His solution to the dilemma was a typewriter with which he produced this work.

  • Tina Haase Zwischenmaß, 2010 Kunststoff: mehrere bunte Lineale hängen in vier Reihen untereinander an der Wand. (Eberhard Weible)

    'Out of Office': Art at the workplace

    Measuring up

    At first glance, this work appears to be a collection of rulers. Under normal circumstances, these objects only make their way into museums as tools, for artists and gallerists. Object artist Tina Haase wanted to change that by turning these office instruments into a colorful artwork.

  • Beat Zoderer: vier Aktenordner kombiniert: vier farbige Aktenordner liegen im rechten Winkel zueinander. (VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2018; Foto: Hubert P. Klotzeck)

    'Out of Office': Art at the workplace

    Folders and files

    Standard office supplies, such as staples, files and folders, are the medium of Swiss artist Beat Zoderer. He rescues them from the office and brings them into the world of art, rearranging the objects and questioning the principles of daily office work. At the same time, he challenges the world of art, which has a certain tendency to take itself a bit too seriously.

  • Scrunched up paper. (VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2018, Foto: Hubert P. Klotzeck )

    'Out of Office': Art at the workplace

    Scrunched-up papers

    Office workers still print out large amounts of paper that are filed away, only to eventually end up in a trash can. Imitating such acts of waste disposal, artist Florian Lechner used scrunched up paper to create a new work at the opening exhibition.

    Author: Suzanne Cords (jt)


DW recommends

Why Germans don't give compliments and how an American learned to deal with it

The absence of criticism can be taken as praise in Germany, Courtney Tenz learned the hard way. On Compliment Day she explains why she misses "superficial" American compliments, but appreciates the German approach. (24.01.2019)  

Psychology: What are anxiety disorders?

The number of people suffering from anxiety disorders has increased by 15 percent since 2005. What are the symptoms and what can be done about this mental illness? (18.04.2019)  

Being grateful is good for our mental health — even if it's hard sometimes

When we only focus on what's missing from our lives, we can develop a sense of negativity that's hard to shake. Taking time to appreciate the good stuff — trite as it may seem — is important, especially in tough times. (12.04.2019)  

You can actually train your "humor muscle"

Can't find anything to laugh about? That's a pity, because according to a new study, laughter actually makes people happier. (11.04.2019)  

Procrastination – Not so bad after all?

You're on deadline but you've got nothing done. You get up, look in the fridge, water the plants. It's procrastination at its best. Hate it? Well, it might not be all bad, says psychologist Jana Kühnel. (28.08.2018)  

'Out of Office': Art at the workplace

Millions of people are trapped in offices every day. Can art be found in an environment that honors efficiency above all? Artists featured in the new exhibition "Out of Office" have explored that possibility. (19.01.2018)  

WWW links

University of Nebraska - Lincoln: Nikolaos Dimotakis, Assistant Professor of Management

Journal of Applied Psychology

Positive and negative assessment center feedback in relation to development self-efficacy, feedback seeking, and promotion.

Audios and videos on the topic

In Good Shape - Exercise and Motivation  

Dental phobia  

Tackling burnout  

Related content

Japan Tokio Flüchtlings-Frau arbeitet in Nagelstudio

Japan's new visa regulation opens door to foreign labor 10.04.2019

Faced with a shrinking workforce, Japan has made it easier for migrant workers to get a visa. Conservative critics are concerned about the impact of mass immigration on Japanese society. Julian Ryall reports from Tokyo.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump and narcissism: What's behind his big ego? 05.01.2018

Narcissists don't accept any criticism. They consider themselves infallible. That sounds suspiciously like Donald Trump. Behind such a big mouth is often a very troubled person, says therapist Bärbel Wardetzki.

USA ehem. Mitarbeiter James Damore verklagt Google

Fired Google employee James Damore files reverse discrimination lawsuit 09.01.2018

The ex-employee, who notoriously posited that "biological causes" explained why many of Google's senior staff were male, now argues that he was unfairly dismissed. He's the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit.

Advertisement