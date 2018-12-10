E-cigarettes can cause heart attacks, vascular diseases and depression: study

Smokers of e-cigarettes have — in comparison to non-smokers — a 56 percent higher risk of heart attacks. The risk of a stroke is also about 30 percent higher.

Coronary artery disease occurs about 10 percent more frequently and circulatory problems, including blood clots 44 percent more frequently. Depression, anxiety and other emotional disorders occur about twice as frequently as in non-smokers.

These findings come from a team led by medical professor Mohinder Vindyhal, assistant professor at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita. Vindyhal will present his research results at the ACC19 cardiology congress in New Orleans on March 18, 2019.

Don't use that vaporizer!

"I wouldn't want any of my patients nor my family members to vape," Vindyhal said. "We found that regardless of how frequently someone uses e-cigarettes, daily or just on some days, they are still more likely to have a heart attack or coronary artery disease."

E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend A new hip, trend Health awareness days come and go, as do fashions...but are e-cigarettes a worthy fad? With awareness growing, the debate around e-cigarettes is also heating up. How much of an alternative are e-cigarettes to traditional cigarettes? And how should they be treated by the law?

E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend How they work E-cigarettes consist of a vaporizer and a container with a flavored nicotine solution. When the smoker draws on the e-cigarette, the liquid vaporizes and the vapor can be inhaled. The device is battery-powered, and the battery has to be recharged regularly, for example via a USB-connector on a computer.

E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend The spice of life The most popular solutions are tobacco and tobacco-menthol flavored. Then there are fruity flavors, such as strawberry and apple. You can choose between different nicotine strengths, but there are also solutions which do not contain any nicotine at all - or any flavor.

E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend It doesn't stop at cigarettes There are electronic cigars and pipes and a mini-version of a cigarette. A one-way cigarette for the occasional smoker costs about ten euros.

E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend No tobacco Smoking is defined as "breathing in smoke from burning substances, [or] burning parts of plants." The main difference with e-cigarettes is nothing burns. That's why e-cigarettes are said to be less harmful than tobacco smoking. But as the liquids contain nicotine, they can still cause a strong addiction.

E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend Legislation debate There's a big debate over whether e-cigarettes should fall under smoking legislation - in Germany and other European countries. If they were treated the same way as normal cigarettes, e-cigarettes would have to be banned from restaurants and pubs. But for now they are - technically - allowed.

E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend Mysterious ingredients E-cigarette liquids contain many chemicals. One, for example, is propylene glycol, a colorless, almost odorless organic compound. It is used in smoke machines, as a solvent in many pharmaceuticals, as a food additive, and in toothpaste.

E-cigarettes: things we should know about a growing trend Health risks unknown So is it better to continue smoking tobacco cigarettes or switch to e-cigarettes? Some experts say e-cigarettes are less harmful. But your best option is to stop smoking altogether. More and more studies are finding health risks associated with e-cigarettes. But there are no long-term studies yet. So who knows what we'll find down the track. Author: Hannah Fuchs / bo



His study disproves the widespread myth that e-cigarettes are harmless because they do not emit fumes and thus release fewer toxins from the combustion process into the lungs.

However, normal cigarettes performed even worse than e-cigarettes, according to the study. There, the risk of a heart attack was 165 percent higher, coronary artery disease 94 percent higher and stroke 78 percent higher.

Vindyhal used data from the National Health Interview Survey of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

It included data from 96,467 participants from surveys taken in 2014, 2016 and 2018. In 2015, the questionnaire did not include a question on e-cigarettes.

Younger people vape more

On average, consumers of e-cigarettes were younger than those of traditional cigarettes with an age of 33 years compared to over 40 years.

"Until now, little has been known about cardiovascular effects relative to e-cigarette use," Vindyhal says. "These findings are a real wake-up call and should prompt more action and awareness about the dangers of e-cigarettes."

In e-cigarettes different carrier liquids are evaporated. These may contain chemicals such as glycerol, propylene or ethylene glycol.

In addition, the liquids contain various flavors and other chemicals. The temperature of the electrically operated "cigarette" must be high enough to generate steam.

Vindyhal estimates that there are more than 460 different e-cigarette types on the US market and more than 7700 flavors. About one in 20 US citizen "vapes" already.

