Proud Boy Biggs sentenced to 17 years over US Capitol attack

Joseph Biggs and other Proud Boys joined the mob that broke through police lines during the US Capitol riot. He has apologized for his actions saying he is not a violent person.

A former leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison on Thursday for spearheading an attack on the US Capitol.

The sentence for Joseph Biggs is among the longest in Capitol riot cases so far.

He was convicted in May of several charges, including seditious conspiracy, for helping to lead dozens of Proud Boys members and associates in the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, also convicted of seditious conspiracy, was previously given a 18-year prison sentence.

Biggs apologizes for role in attack

During sentencing, District Judge Timothy Kelly said that the attack disrupted a crucial moment in American democracy, the certification of the Electoral College vote.

"That day broke our tradition of peacefully transferring power, which is among the most precious things that we had as Americans," the judge said.

Biggs expressed remorse for his actions, saying he "messed up that day."

"I was seduced by the crowd, and I just moved forward. My curiosity got the better of me," Biggs said.

He is a veteran of the war in Iraq and a former correspondent for the conspiracy website Infowars.

"I'm not a terrorist. I don't have hate in my heart," Biggs said

Sentence below US guidelines

The sentence is below both US sentencing guidelines and only half of the 33 years urged by prosecutors.

According to Judge Kelly, there is no evidence that Biggs intended to kill anyone in the uprising, and it did not result in mass casualties.

Nevertheless, Kelly said, "There is a need for deterrence."

"There is a reason why we will hold our collective breath as we approach future elections," prosecutor Jason McCullough said. "We never gave it a second thought before January 6."

More than 1,100 people have been charged by the Justice Department in the Capitol attack.

lo/jcg (AP, Reuters, AFP)