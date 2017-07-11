Protester slaps French President Emmanuel Macron in face

Police made two arrests after the French president was slapped in the face by a man in the crowd during a walkabout session in France's Drome region.

A video clip published by French media showed a man in a green T-shirt wearing glasses and a face mask shout "Down with Macronia," before slapping Macron.

A presidential security entourage quickly intervened to pull the protester to the ground and move Macron away.

The incident took place as Macron visited the southeastern region to meet restaurateurs and students to talk about how life is returning to normal as the country's COVID lockdown eases.

