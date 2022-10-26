Protecting Kenya's precious water

Nature and EnvironmentKenyaProtecting Kenya's precious waterTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentKenya1 hour ago1 hour agoAfter years of severe drought, the situation in northern Kenya is desperate. Animals are dying, fields have dried up and people have little to eat. A women's initiative is hoping to turn their community's fortunes around with the help of new wells.https://p.dw.com/p/4KF9uAdvertisement