  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
French electionsEuro 2024Israel-Hamas
PoliticsAustralia

Pro Palestinian protesters scale Australian parliament roof

July 4, 2024

The protesters climbed the roof of Australia's Parliament House in Canberra, in a serious security breach.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hqJ5
Taken from video footage provided by Australian Broadcast Corporation (ABC) shows protesters with banners above the main entrance to Parliament House in Canberra
The four protesters were on the roof for about an hour before security and law enforcement took them awayImage: Australian Broadcast Corporation (ABC)/AFP

Pro Palestine protesters climbed the roof of Australia's Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday in a security breach which was condemned by lawmakers.

Four people dressed in dark clothes stood on the roof of the parliament building for about an hour, unfurling banners. One read "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" — a common refrain of Pro Palestinian protesters.

One protester used a megaphone to give a speech, accusing the Israeli government of war crimes. "We will not forget, we will not forgive and we will continue to resist," the protester said.

Israel has previously denied allegations of war crimes.

The protesters packed up their banners before being led away by waiting police at around 11:30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT).

'Serious breach' 

"This is a serious breach of the Parliament's security," opposition Home Affairs spokesperson James Paterson said in a post on social media platform X.

The demonstration comes after recent cracks within Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor government which suspended a Muslim senator after she broke with her colleagues to vote in favor of Australia recognizing a Palestinian state. 

Campus protests: Pro-Palestinian or anti-Israeli?

mk/jsi (AFP, Reuters)