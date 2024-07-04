Pro Palestinian protesters scale Australian parliament roof

The protesters climbed the roof of Australia's Parliament House in Canberra, in a serious security breach.

Pro Palestine protesters climbed the roof of Australia's Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday in a security breach which was condemned by lawmakers.

Four people dressed in dark clothes stood on the roof of the parliament building for about an hour, unfurling banners. One read "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" — a common refrain of Pro Palestinian protesters.

One protester used a megaphone to give a speech, accusing the Israeli government of war crimes. "We will not forget, we will not forgive and we will continue to resist," the protester said.

Israel has previously denied allegations of war crimes.

The protesters packed up their banners before being led away by waiting police at around 11:30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT).

'Serious breach'

"This is a serious breach of the Parliament's security," opposition Home Affairs spokesperson James Paterson said in a post on social media platform X.

The demonstration comes after recent cracks within Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor government which suspended a Muslim senator after she broke with her colleagues to vote in favor of Australia recognizing a Palestinian state.

mk/jsi (AFP, Reuters)