Private mission to the moon blasts off from Florida

February 15, 2024

American aerospace company Intuitive Machines launched its Odysseus lander from Cape Kennedy on a rocket made by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company. It's trying to become the first commercial spacecraft to successfully land on the lunar surface.

