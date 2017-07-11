 Prince Philip heart operation ′successful:′ Buckingham Palace | News | DW | 04.03.2021

News

Prince Philip heart operation 'successful:' Buckingham Palace

Doctors said the 99-year-old prince is recovering in a London hospital following surgery for a pre-existing heart condition.

Prince Philip

Prince Philip was hospitalized in February

Prince Philip underwent a "successful procedure" for a pre-existing heart condition, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Thursday.

The exact type of procedure, which took place Wednesday, has not yet been made public. 

The prince, who uses the title Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to Edward VII's Hospital in London on February 16 for an unspecified, non-COVID infection. 

On Monday, Philip was transferred to specialized cardiac care hospital St. Bartholomew's for observation. 

"His royal highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days," a statement from Buckingham Palace read.

Philip's current 16-night stay at the hospital is now his longest ever. 

Ongoing health issues

Philip retired from his royal duties in 2017 and now rarely appears in public. He has suffered from heart problems in the past.

In 2011, he was treated for a blocked coronary artery. He also received a hip replacement in 2018. 

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947; he is the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

  • Prince Philip is seen during archery practice at the MacJannet School at St Cloud, France in about 1929

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Itinerant childhood

    Prince Philip's early years were marked by tragedy. When he was still young his mother was diagnosed with schizophrenia and placed in an asylum. Philip would rarely see her until adulthood. He was sent to boarding schools in France and Germany, but the rise of the Nazis forced him to continue his education in Scotland. Here, Philip (second from left) is seen at a French school in about 1929.

  • A young Prince Philip dressed for sport

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Prince of Greece and Denmark

    Philip has held royal titles since his birth on June 10, 1921, in Corfu. As the only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg, he was born the prince of Greece and Denmark — titles he would relinquish upon marrying Princess Elizabeth in 1947. After fleeing unrest in Greece at just 18 months, Philip went on to become a naturalized British citizen.

  • Prince Philip and the Queen wave after her official coronation

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Consort to Queen Elizabeth II

    As the queen's husband of more than 70 years Prince Philip is the longest-serving British consort, or companion to the sovereign. The couple married on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey, at which point Philip was given the title of Duke of Edinburgh. Just over four years later, Elizabeth ascended to the throne after the death of her father, King George VI, in February 1952.

  • Princess Elizabeth, with her husband The Duke of Edinburgh and their children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne in 1950

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Family man

    Philip and Elizabeth had two children, Charles and Anne (pictured in 1953 at Clarence House), before Elizabeth became queen. Two more sons followed in 1960 and 1964, Andrew and Edward. As their first-born son, Prince Charles is next in line for the throne.

  • Members of the British royal family with from left, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Princess Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, with children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince William, gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Grandfather and great-grandfather

    Princess Charlotte, pictured here in June 2017 with her mother the Duchess of Cambridge (center), is one of Prince Philip's nine great-grandchildren. He has eight grandchildren, including Charlotte's father, Prince William (right).

  • Prince Philip stands beside a cartoon of his wife Britain's Queen Elizabeth II behind the bar in the Old Vic pub from the TV show Eastenders

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Diverse patronages

    Upon his retirement in August 2017, Prince Philip had served as patron or president to some 800 organizations. These reflected his interests in conservation, sport, the military and engineering — and the Cartoon Art Trust, seen here in 2002. He also established The Duke of Edinburgh Award in 1956, which aims to instill confidence and new skills in young people.

  • Prince Philip meets with Aborigines at the Tjapukai Aboriginal Culture Park

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Royally outspoken

    As someone who has taken part in many official ceremonies and photo ops, Prince Philip has developed a reputation for being gaffe-prone at best, and insulting at worst. Upon meeting a group of Australian Aborigines in 2002, the prince asked if they were "still throwing spears at each other?" And in 1997, he called then German Chancellor Helmut Kohl "Reichskanzler" — the title used by Adolf Hitler.

  • Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during celebrations for The Queen's 90th birthday at The Mall on June 12, 2016

    Looking back on the life of Prince Philip

    Long-lasting love

    Philip's marriage to Queen Elizabeth has lasted more than seven decades and despite inevitable rumors has been, to all appearances, remarkably free of scandal. Royal historian Robert Lacey said they "are not a soppy couple," though they share a passion for horses. Philip, however, is rumored to be less keen on his wife's cherished corgis.

    Author: Matt Zuvela


wmr/msh (Reuters, dpa, AP)

