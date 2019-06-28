 Pride, film history — What 2019 means for the LGBT community | Film | DW | 28.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Film

Pride, film history — What 2019 means for the LGBT community

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots that sparked the gay pride movement. 2019 also marks 100 years since the first movie to deal with homosexuality, which caused an uproar back then.

  • Film still Different from the Others, a man holds the side of another man's head (Edition Filmmuseum/film & kunst GmbH)

    100 years of homosexuality in film

    Different from the Others (1919)

    Considered the very first film on homosexuality, "Different from the Others" was directed by Richard Oswald, who urged dropping Germany's Article 175, which made homosexuality a criminal offense. Pandemonium broke out at the film's premiere in a Berlin movie theater in 1919, but it wasn't prohibited because film censorship didn't yet exist. Article 175 was repealed decades later — in 1994.

  • Film still The Children’s Hour: two women in black and white, one seated on the stairs and the other leaning on the banister (Imago Images/United Archives)

    100 years of homosexuality in film

    The Children’s Hour (1961)

    Shirley MacLaine plays Martha, a gay grade school teacher who is in love with her colleague, portrayed by Audrey Hepburn. "The Children's Hour" is director William Wyler's second take on the play of the same name by Lilian Hellmann. The first time he filmed the story ("These Three"), he was forced to give it a happy end. In his remake decades later, Martha ends up committing suicide.

  • Film still Death in Venice: a man and a teenage boy in a navy suit (picture-alliance/kpa)

    100 years of homosexuality in film

    Death in Venice (1971)

    Luchino Visconti filmed the novel of that name by Thomas Mann. The protagonist Gustav von Aschenbach, a 50-year-old writer — in the movie, he's a conductor however — pines for a young man he sees on the beach and who lives in the same hotel. The film is about the suppression of forbidden passions and about a man's love for a young boy — a taboo subject then and now.

  • Film Still It Is Not the Homosexual Who Is Perverse, But the Society in Which He Lives, 6 naked men, barely covered, on a mattress. Nicht der Homosexuelle ist pervers, sondern die Situation, in der er lebt (EuroVideo )

    100 years of homosexuality in film

    It Is Not the Homosexual Who Is Perverse, But the Society in Which He Lives (1971)

    Director Rosa von Praunheim knew first-hand what it's like be a homosexual man battling self-hatred and guilt. The film takes a frank look at gay lifestyles, including common-law marriage, leather-clad men in the park and life in a gay commune.

  • Film still My beautiful Laundrette with two young men standing in front of a shop named Powders Laundrette (Imago/United Archives)

    100 years of homosexuality in film

    My Beautiful Laundrette (1985)

    A street punk named Danny in Stephen Frears' comedy drama film was the first major role for actor Daniel Day-Lewis. His character and Omar, a Pakistani friend, take over the management of a launderette in mid-1980s London and start a romantic relationship.

  • Film still MAURICE a young man in a tweed jacket, vest and tie, and a young woman (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    100 years of homosexuality in film

    Maurice (1987)

    James Ivory filmed the story of an unhappy love affair in Britain in the 1910s. College students Maurice (James Wilby) and Clive (Hugh Grant) fall in love. Confessing to being gay would mean exclusion from society, however, so Clive marries a woman, while Maurice falls in love with another man - Clive's servant.

  • Film still MY OWN PRIVATE IDAHO: a man has his arm around another man, apparently asleep (Imago Images/Prod.DB)

    100 years of homosexuality in film

    My own private Idaho (1991)

    Mike (River Phoenix), a young gay street hustler, is on the road, searching for his mother. Scott (Keanu Reeves) joins him; both prostitute themselves during the road trip. Mike is in love with Scott, who is heterosexual and turns him away. The film rang in the era of New Queer Cinema of the early 1990s — the golden era of gay and lesbian cinema.

  • Film still The Most Desired Man, a naked man crouches in the foreground, gazing into a woman's eyes, as two men in the backround look on (picture-alliance/dpa)

    100 years of homosexuality in film

    The Most Desired Man (1994)

    Macho meets drag queens: in this highly successful 1994 German comedy, actor Til Schweiger plays a womanizer who moves in with a gay man after his girlfriend dumps him, leading to all kinds of awkward situations. Sönke Wortmann's adaptation of a Ralf König comic has even been turned into a musical.

  • film still Brokeback Mountain: two men in cowboy hats on horses (Tobis Studio Canal)

    100 years of homosexuality in film

    Brokeback Mountain (2005)

    In "Brokeback Mountain," the two cowboys Jack (Jake Gyllenhaal, l.) and Ennis (Heath Ledger) poach, drink and sleep together, but their mutual attraction is a taboo among cowboys, so both marry women. For this neo-Western, Taiwanese-American director Ang Lee won three Oscars and created an unforgettable melodrama.

  • Film still Carol, two women talking (picture-alliance/AP Photo/W. Webb)

    100 years of homosexuality in film

    Carol (2015)

    In "Carol", Kate Blanchett (right) and Rooney Mara play two women who fall in love in New York in the early '50s but have to keep their relationship secret: The sexual revolution, women's liberation and the gay rights movement are not yet on the horizon. Todd Haynes filmed the novel by Patricia Highsmith, who published her work under a pseudonym in 1952 due to the sensitive subject.

    Author: Sabine Oelze (db)


  • Film still Different from the Others, a man holds the side of another man's head (Edition Filmmuseum/film & kunst GmbH)

    100 years of homosexuality in film

    Different from the Others (1919)

    Considered the very first film on homosexuality, "Different from the Others" was directed by Richard Oswald, who urged dropping Germany's Article 175, which made homosexuality a criminal offense. Pandemonium broke out at the film's premiere in a Berlin movie theater in 1919, but it wasn't prohibited because film censorship didn't yet exist. Article 175 was repealed decades later — in 1994.

  • Film still The Children’s Hour: two women in black and white, one seated on the stairs and the other leaning on the banister (Imago Images/United Archives)

    100 years of homosexuality in film

    The Children’s Hour (1961)

    Shirley MacLaine plays Martha, a gay grade school teacher who is in love with her colleague, portrayed by Audrey Hepburn. "The Children's Hour" is director William Wyler's second take on the play of the same name by Lilian Hellmann. The first time he filmed the story ("These Three"), he was forced to give it a happy end. In his remake decades later, Martha ends up committing suicide.

  • Film still Death in Venice: a man and a teenage boy in a navy suit (picture-alliance/kpa)

    100 years of homosexuality in film

    Death in Venice (1971)

    Luchino Visconti filmed the novel of that name by Thomas Mann. The protagonist Gustav von Aschenbach, a 50-year-old writer — in the movie, he's a conductor however — pines for a young man he sees on the beach and who lives in the same hotel. The film is about the suppression of forbidden passions and about a man's love for a young boy — a taboo subject then and now.

  • Film Still It Is Not the Homosexual Who Is Perverse, But the Society in Which He Lives, 6 naked men, barely covered, on a mattress. Nicht der Homosexuelle ist pervers, sondern die Situation, in der er lebt (EuroVideo )

    100 years of homosexuality in film

    It Is Not the Homosexual Who Is Perverse, But the Society in Which He Lives (1971)

    Director Rosa von Praunheim knew first-hand what it's like be a homosexual man battling self-hatred and guilt. The film takes a frank look at gay lifestyles, including common-law marriage, leather-clad men in the park and life in a gay commune.

  • Film still My beautiful Laundrette with two young men standing in front of a shop named Powders Laundrette (Imago/United Archives)

    100 years of homosexuality in film

    My Beautiful Laundrette (1985)

    A street punk named Danny in Stephen Frears' comedy drama film was the first major role for actor Daniel Day-Lewis. His character and Omar, a Pakistani friend, take over the management of a launderette in mid-1980s London and start a romantic relationship.

  • Film still MAURICE a young man in a tweed jacket, vest and tie, and a young woman (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    100 years of homosexuality in film

    Maurice (1987)

    James Ivory filmed the story of an unhappy love affair in Britain in the 1910s. College students Maurice (James Wilby) and Clive (Hugh Grant) fall in love. Confessing to being gay would mean exclusion from society, however, so Clive marries a woman, while Maurice falls in love with another man - Clive's servant.

  • Film still MY OWN PRIVATE IDAHO: a man has his arm around another man, apparently asleep (Imago Images/Prod.DB)

    100 years of homosexuality in film

    My own private Idaho (1991)

    Mike (River Phoenix), a young gay street hustler, is on the road, searching for his mother. Scott (Keanu Reeves) joins him; both prostitute themselves during the road trip. Mike is in love with Scott, who is heterosexual and turns him away. The film rang in the era of New Queer Cinema of the early 1990s — the golden era of gay and lesbian cinema.

  • Film still The Most Desired Man, a naked man crouches in the foreground, gazing into a woman's eyes, as two men in the backround look on (picture-alliance/dpa)

    100 years of homosexuality in film

    The Most Desired Man (1994)

    Macho meets drag queens: in this highly successful 1994 German comedy, actor Til Schweiger plays a womanizer who moves in with a gay man after his girlfriend dumps him, leading to all kinds of awkward situations. Sönke Wortmann's adaptation of a Ralf König comic has even been turned into a musical.

  • film still Brokeback Mountain: two men in cowboy hats on horses (Tobis Studio Canal)

    100 years of homosexuality in film

    Brokeback Mountain (2005)

    In "Brokeback Mountain," the two cowboys Jack (Jake Gyllenhaal, l.) and Ennis (Heath Ledger) poach, drink and sleep together, but their mutual attraction is a taboo among cowboys, so both marry women. For this neo-Western, Taiwanese-American director Ang Lee won three Oscars and created an unforgettable melodrama.

  • Film still Carol, two women talking (picture-alliance/AP Photo/W. Webb)

    100 years of homosexuality in film

    Carol (2015)

    In "Carol", Kate Blanchett (right) and Rooney Mara play two women who fall in love in New York in the early '50s but have to keep their relationship secret: The sexual revolution, women's liberation and the gay rights movement are not yet on the horizon. Todd Haynes filmed the novel by Patricia Highsmith, who published her work under a pseudonym in 1952 due to the sensitive subject.

    Author: Sabine Oelze (db)


Several events this year commemorate the emergence of the gay pride movement.

The first major gay uprising against police took place 50 years ago, on June 28, 1969 at the Stonewall Inn bar on New York's Christopher Street — which sparked the very first Christopher Street Day (CSD) parade on the first anniversary of the riots. CSD parades are meanwhile a regular phenomenon around the world.

Another anniversary: a hundred years ago, on July 6, 1919, Magnus Hirschfeld, a gay sexual reformer, opened the Institute for Sexual Science in Berlin. The first of its kind in the world, it aimed to "promote scientific research of sexual life."

That same year, the first feature film to openly deal with the issue of homosexuality was screened in German movie theaters: "Anders als die Andern" (Different from the Others), directed by Vienna-born Richard Oswald. He had already directed films dealing with prostitution, rape and abortion, but with homosexuality a taboo topic, the filmmaker faced harsh criticism even before it was first shown on May 28, 1919, and the audience was up in arms at the premiere.

heads of a crowd, two men wearing huge golden lips on their heads (Imago/Manngold/R. Keuenhof)

At the CSD parade 2018 in Cologne, Germany

For "Anders als die Andern," Oswald had an important advisor: Magnus Hirschfeld, and the scholar and researcher acted in the film.

In the storyline, a violinist has a relationship with his student and is blackmailed by a male prostitute. In the enusing court case, Magnus Hirschfeld appears as himself, delivering a passionate appeal for the repeal of Paragraph 175, which since 1872 had prohibited sexual relations between men. The film ends with the suicide of the musican, portrayed by actor Conrad Veidt. The trial has made him a social outcast, and he no longer sees a future for himself.  

Both Oswald and Veidt had been subject to threats during the filming. Both were Jews, along with actor Kurt Sivers, who played the role of the student. The resultant backlash, mostly from the right end of the political spectrum in Germany, included anti-Semitic screeds.

The film is said to have provoked the introduction of film censorship the following year. Oswald's film was banned, all copies were destroyed, and only fragments survived that were later reconstructed. 

Richard Oswald died in Düsseldorf in 1963. "Anders als die Andern" is considered the most important silent film on the subject of homosexuality, and its progressive stance makes it seem modern even today.

Interestingly, not quite a century after its premiere, it was another German director, Roland Emmerich, who filmed the events in 1969 that led to Christopher Street Day. His film "Stonewall" premiered in movie theaters worldwide in 2015.

DW recommends

Ukraine holds its biggest ever Gay Pride parade

Huge crowds, including Western diplomats, have marched through central Kyiv for the city's annual Gay Pride parade. Authorities deployed a heavy police contingent and National Guard members to protect the participants. (23.06.2019)  

Cologne plans gay and lesbian traffic lights for Pride festival

One of Europe's largest Pride parades will mark 50 years since the Stonewall riots this summer. Officials in Cologne say the city will introduce traffic lights featuring same-sex couples along the parade route. (13.02.2019)  

Jerusalem Gay Pride takes place under high security

The city was full of festive crowds and decked out in rainbow flags with the Star of David. But with memories of a murder during the 2015 march still fresh, thousands of police were in attendance at this year's parade. (06.06.2019)  

100 years of homosexuality in film

Many Hollywood stars play homosexuals or lesbians these days, but acceptance of the topic was far from a given before the gay rights movement. A look at homosexuality in films since 1919. (28.06.2019)  

Related content

Filmszene Moonlight

100 years of homosexuality in film 28.06.2019

Many Hollywood stars play homosexuals or lesbians these days, but acceptance of the topic was far from a given before the gay rights movement. A look at homosexuality in films since 1919.

Südafrika Gay Pride 2014

World in Progress: South Africa's LGBTQ rights vs. reality 20.02.2019

South Africa has been hailed as the most liberal African country when it comes to gay rights. The country's democratic post-apartheid constitution decriminalized homosexuality and banned discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. Today, the South Africa's LGBTQ community is free to do as they please — at least on paper, as Sertan Sanderson reports.

Advertisement

Film

Symbolbild Homo-Ehe (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Brandt)

Pride, film history — What 2019 means for the LGBT community

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots that sparked the gay pride movement. 2019 also marks 100 years since the first movie to deal with homosexuality, which caused an uproar back then.  

Books

Eric Carle's Children Books on Exhibit: The Very Hungry Caterpillar turns 50 (1977 Eric Carle)

The universe of beloved illustrator and author Eric Carle

Eric Carle's "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" remains a children's classic 50 years after it was published. It's being celebrated with an exhibition at the Wilhelm Busch Museum for Caricature and Drawings in Hanover.  

Music

Kent Nagano (OSM)

Kent Nagano as a prophet of post-modernism

In a world of overwhelming complexity, music – and that means classical music – can provide structure, orientation, self-discovery and social cohesion, says the renowned American conductor, who recently spoke with DW.  

Arts

Sebastiao Salgado photo Wauro people on boat (Sebastião Salgado/Amazonas Images)

Depth of field: The photography of Sebastiao Salgado

Brazil's celebrated photojournalist and documentary photographer has spent a lifetime capturing the delicate balance between people and nature — and the consequences when this balance is lost.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  

Lifestyle

magazine cover Sibylle , face of a woman (Günter Rössler)

Rediscover East Germany's top fashion magazine, 'Sibylle'

An exhibition in Berlin showcases "Sibylle," an East German fashion and culture magazine that for decades offered women in the communist state more than dress patterns.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  