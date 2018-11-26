 President Steinmeier warns against extremism in German police | News | DW | 26.11.2018

News

President Steinmeier warns against extremism in German police

Speaking at a conference of a German police trade union, Steinmeier said there should be no tolerance for extremism in the police force. He also criticized job cuts that had been affecting security agencies.

germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in South Africa (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

Germany' President Frank-Walter Steinmeier warned against the risk of extremism within the police force.

Speaking at the opening of the 26th conference of the GdP police officers' trade union in Berlin, Steinmeier said police who display "mistrust in liberal democracy" or who set up networks that "argue against democratic institutions and their leaders" should never be accepted.

"Extremism in the police ranks must not exist and must not be tolerated," Steinmeier said on Monday. The police force must instead "stand up for democracy," he told the audience.

Job cuts a 'mistake'

Germany's president also criticized the job cuts that have affected the security agencies over the last few years, and welcomed the request coming from the police ranks for an improved level of staffing.

Steinmeier told the audience it was a mistake to reduce the security forces' personnel with the aim of achieving a more "slender state." This reduction in police presence had damaged the reputation of Germany's police, Steinmeier said.

He said that for too long, the national and state governments in Germany had ignored the importance of a visible police presence — and for many people, that means "foot patrols in their own neighborhood."

But the problem, according to Steinmeier, doesn't only lie with the police. A lack for resources for courts and public prosecutors has also had a lasting effect on German security.

Specifically, authorities failed to realize that it has been extremely hard to keep organized crime at bay with chronically understaffed courts.

"Especially if we want to preserve an open-border Europe, we need well-equipped and professional police forces, public prosecutors and courts," Steinmeier said.

gs/msh (dpa, AFP)

 

 

