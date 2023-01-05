Saving forests and Sami culture

Nature and EnvironmentFinlandSaving forests and Sami cultureTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentFinland1 hour ago1 hour agoIn northern Finland, the indigenous Sami people have joined forces with environmentalists to stop deforestation. By protecting the primeval forest and its diverse ecosystem, they're preserving reindeer habitats and their own traditional way of life.https://p.dw.com/p/4QdK5Advertisement