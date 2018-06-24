Preparing Morocco's agricultural businesses for the elements

Project aim: To increase resilience to extreme weather events for small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the industrial area of Ait Melloul, Morocco.

Project size: The project is aimed at SMEs in the industrial area of Ait Melloul, but everyone from farm and transport workers to local governments could benefit

Project partners: Munich Climate Insurance Initiative e.V. MCII and the German development agency GIZ

Project budget: ACRI+ is part of the International Climate Initiative (IKI) project "Promoting Integrated Climate Risk Management and Transfer," which is active in four countries and supported with overall funding worth €5 million ($5.8 million)

The Ait Melloul industrial park in southwestern Morocco hosts more than 400 small businesses that collectively employ 25,000 people, most of them in citrus fruit or fish processing. Although 90 percent of Moroccan agricultural exports come from here, the area is feeling the impacts of climate change — in the form of extreme weather. Drought and flooding have become increasingly regular occurrences, affecting local communities, cooperatives and businesses. How can businesses best be armed against the effects of climate change? Could climate insurance be the answer?

A film by Mabel Gundlach