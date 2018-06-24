 Preparing Morocco′s agricultural businesses for the elements | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 26.06.2018

Environment

Preparing Morocco's agricultural businesses for the elements

When the weather is erratic, businesses and people in the agricultural sector take the hit. How can risks to their livelihoods be minimized?

Watch video 06:07
Now live
06:07 mins.

Morocco: Insurance against extreme weather

Project aim: To increase resilience to extreme weather events for small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the industrial area of Ait Melloul, Morocco.

Project size: The project is aimed at SMEs in the industrial area of Ait Melloul, but everyone from farm and transport workers to local governments could benefit

Project partners: Munich Climate Insurance Initiative e.V. MCII and the German development agency GIZ

Project budget: ACRI+ is part of the International Climate Initiative (IKI) project "Promoting Integrated Climate Risk Management and Transfer," which is active in four countries and supported with overall funding worth €5 million ($5.8 million)

The Ait Melloul industrial park in southwestern Morocco hosts more than 400 small businesses that collectively employ 25,000 people, most of them in citrus fruit or fish processing. Although 90 percent of Moroccan agricultural exports come from here, the area is feeling the impacts of climate change — in the form of extreme weather. Drought and flooding have become increasingly regular occurrences, affecting local communities, cooperatives and businesses. How can businesses best be armed against the effects of climate change? Could climate insurance be the answer?

A film by Mabel Gundlach

Audios and videos on the topic

Agriculture in Morocco: Insurance against losses through climate change 25.06.2018

Southwestern Morocco has a huge industrial parc with more than 400 small and medium sized enterprises. 25,000 people are working in agriculture. The companies produce fruits, fish or argan oil. 90 percent of Morocco's agricultural exports come from here. But climate change is a threat for the firms. An insurance against damages through extreme weather may bring support.

How a farming project in Nepal is smashing caste bigotry 12.06.2018

As members of the lowest caste, Dalit women are among Nepal's poorest people. They're badly affected by climate change too. A farming project is helping them prepare for global warming. It's had a surprising side-effect.

Insuring against extreme weather in the Caribbean 15.05.2018

Extreme weather events linked to climate change can cause major damage — destroying homes and livelihoods. Caribbean islanders have seen some of the worst effects. Could climate insurance help?

Insurance against losses through climate change in Morocco

Morrocan agricultural enterprises suffer from effects of climate change. An insurance may reduce the losses.  

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa

On this edition: the kids cleaning up their township and the fight to protect Uganda's indigenous cattle.  