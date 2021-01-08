Powering planes with straw-based kerosene

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Could straw be turned into fuel? The German Aerospace Center (DLR) is working to produce a straw-based aviation biofuel that could reduce harmful emissions.
The scientists say the fuel would even do away with the harmful vapor trails left by planes.
Also on Tomorrow Today:
A new spaceport for Norway
Research rockets have been launched from the Norwegian island of Andøya for decades, in part to study the Northern Lights. But now a new spaceport is being built at the site, giving Norway access to the booming satellite industry.
When the jet stream weakens
The northern polar jet stream is weakening in strength as a result of climate change. That's causing the band of wind to sway off course. Meteorologist Marion Maturilli is carrying out research to understand the wide-ranging impact of this trend.
How do El Niño and La Niña come about?
This week's viewer question comes from Hernán Sarmiento in Argentina. He wants to know how the weather phenomena El Niño and La Niña come about.
Turning CO2 into fuel
How about making fuel out of CO2? With a little water and electricity added. Tim Böltken and his team say they've developed a synthetic fuel that makes use of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide. The group insists it's fully carbon neutral.
