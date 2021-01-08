Powering planes with straw-based kerosene

The scientists say the fuel would even do away with the harmful vapor trails left by planes.



Also on Tomorrow Today:



A new spaceport for Norway

Research rockets have been launched from the Norwegian island of Andøya for decades, in part to study the Northern Lights. But now a new spaceport is being built at the site, giving Norway access to the booming satellite industry.

When the jet stream weakens

The northern polar jet stream is weakening in strength as a result of climate change. That's causing the band of wind to sway off course. Meteorologist Marion Maturilli is carrying out research to understand the wide-ranging impact of this trend.

How do El Niño and La Niña come about?

This week's viewer question comes from Hernán Sarmiento in Argentina. He wants to know how the weather phenomena El Niño and La Niña come about.





Turning CO2 into fuel

How about making fuel out of CO2? With a little water and electricity added. Tim Böltken and his team say they've developed a synthetic fuel that makes use of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide. The group insists it's fully carbon neutral.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 11.06.2022 – 03:30 UTC

SUN 12.06.2022 – 21:30 UTC

MON 13.06.2022 – 05:30 UTC

MON 13.06.2022 – 07:30 UTC

MON 13.06.2022 – 15:30 UTC

MON 13.06.2022 – 22:30 UTC

TUE 14.06.2022 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4



DW Deutsch+

MON 13.06.2022 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3