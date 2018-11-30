 Post-Brexit UK won′t use EU Galileo satellite system, British PM says | News | DW | 01.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Post-Brexit UK won't use EU Galileo satellite system, British PM says

The UK will develop its own "alternative" to the EU's satellite navigation project, Prime Minister Theresa May has said. Strife over access to Galileo has caused negotiation headaches — but May's woes are far from over.

Galileo Satellitensystem (ESA/Illustration: Pierre Carril)

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday that the UK would be pulling out of the European Union's satellite navigation system Galileo following Brexit and would instead seek to develop its own national alternative.

Her announcement, made from the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina, was the culmination of a row between the UK and the EU over the space project, into which the UK has invested around 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion, €1.1 billion).

Earlier this year, the UK accused the EU of shutting it out of the project before it leaves the bloc in March 2019. The EU argued that rules prevent it from sharing sensitive security information beyond its borders.

"I have been clear from the outset that the UK will remain firmly committed to Europe's collective security after Brexit," May told reporters in Buenos Aires, reiterating a theme of future cooperation that she has highlighted throughout the messy divorce negations.

"But given the Commission's decision to bar the UK from being fully involved in developing all aspects of Galileo it is only right that we find alternatives," she continued.

The EU hopes Galileo will rival the US Global Positioning System (GPS) once it fully launches in 2020.

The UK will work with the United States to be able to keep using its GPS, May's office said. Additionally, Britain will look into building its own GPS system to provide smartphone services, run energy networks and support military drones.

"I cannot let our armed services depend on a system that we cannot be sure of," May said of the Galileo system. "That would not be in our national interest."

Read more: 'No Irish. No blacks. No dogs.' No Galileo.

But what about the money?

In August, as the argument over Galileo access was in full swing, Britain announced that it had set aside 92 million pounds for creating its own satellite system.

While the country had demanded that the EU repay the 1 billion pound investment it had made into Galileo if access to the system was denied, May made no mention of recouping costs in her Friday statement.

A senior British official said the repayment question was still a "live issue" to be discussed with the EU at future Brexit negotiations, Reuters news agency reported.

Theresa May stands next to Argentina's president, Maricio Macri, at the G20 (picture-alliance/dpa/V. Astapkovich)

May gave her statement on the UK withdrawl from Galileo use while at the G20 in Argentina. Above, with Argentina's president, Maricio Macri.

Read more: Opinion: Galileo - a test of Europe's maturity

Another resignation blow

May is facing a political firestorm for her plan to take the UK out of the bloc, including from within her own Tory Party.

On Friday another member of the prime minister's cabinet quit in protest against the Brexit plan — and cited the UK being shut out of the Galileo project as a taste of what's coming to post-Brexit Britain.

Sam Gyimah, Britain's universities and science minister, announced he was stepping down and that he would vote against the Brexit withdrawal agreement when it faces a parliamentary vote in December.

"The PM is right to call time on a negotiation that was stacked against us from the very beginning," Gyimah said of the Galileo strife. "But Galileo is only a foretaste of what's to come under the Government's Brexit deal …. Galileo is a clarion call that it will be ‘EU first', and to think otherwise … is at best incredibly naive."

cmb/sms (Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here

DW recommends

Brexit: UK says EU 'shooting itself in the foot' over future space and defense ties

The UK's chief Brexit negotiator says the EU needs to reconsider its "dogmatic" approach in Brexit talks. He said any attempt to block the UK from EU defense programs would backfire and harm the bloc's future security. (07.06.2018)  

Britain threatens to pull EU defense cooperation over Galileo project

UK firms are already being excluded from the European rival to the US global positioning system (GPS) due to Brexit. London is making access to Galileo a condition of its future relationship with the EU. (25.05.2018)  

No Irish. No blacks. No dogs. No Galileo

Stuff business! The Brexit-tinged tussle over the EU's satellite navigation system, Galileo, is all about the technology and the engineering expertise that the UK desperately wants - and needs - to keep. (17.05.2018)  

EU and UK fight over rights to Galileo satellite system

In yet another unforeseen consequence of Brexit, the European Union insists that London will no longer automatically be entitled to Galileo data after it leaves the bloc. The implications could be out of this world. (15.05.2018)  

Four more Galileo satellites enter space

An Ariane 5 rocket will put four more navigation satellites in orbit, bringing the total in Europe's global positioning arsenal to 22. It is a year ago since Galileo started offering its services. (12.12.2017)  

Opinion: Galileo - a test of Europe's maturity

EU leaders have officially launched the satellite-based Galileo navigation system, which means a success for the crisis-hit continent, but provides no reason for them to become bigheaded, says Fabian Schmidt. (16.12.2016)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Sam Gyimah Facebook resignation message

Sam Gyimah Facebook resignation message

Audios and videos on the topic

What is the usual distance between satellites?  

Galileo – Positioning its progress  

Related content

May returns to UK to sell Brexit deal to Parliament 26.11.2018

British Prime Minister Theresa May is back in the UK after signing off on a Brexit divorce deal in Brussels. All 27 EU member states have approved what they assure the UK is their final offer. Can May convince MPs at home to approve the plan?

May's Brexit Appeal 26.11.2018

British Prime Minister Theresa May urges UK parliament to back her Brexit deal in December 11 vote. But Brexit Blogger Jon Worth says the maths is against her and 'all kinds of hell will break lose' after the vote.

Großbritannien London Theresa May

Theresa May defends Brexit deal ahead of crucial week of talks 19.11.2018

British Prime Minister Theresa May stands behind a draft Brexit deal reached last week with the EU. EU officials view the deal as the only viable option, but rebels in May's Conservative party may yet scupper the deal.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 