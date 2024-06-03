  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Floods in GermanyEU elections 2024Israel
PoliticsPortugal

Portugal's new government tightens immigration rules

June 3, 2024

Prime Minister Luis Montenegro has vowed to put an end to the "wide-open doors" policy with new limitations on one of Europe's most liberal immigration regimes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4gbP4
Luis Montenegro speaking in Lisbon
Portugal has seen a rightward political shift with the election of Luis MontenegroImage: Armando Franca/AP Photo/picture alliance

Portugal repealed a key migration policy on Monday as it aims to limit the number of new arrivals.

The changes put an end to a rule that allowed non-EU migrants to move to Portugal without an employment contract and later request residency after paying social security for a year.

Now, migrants will need an employment contract before moving to the country.

Portugal has one of Europe's most open immigration regimes but the country has witnessed a political shift toward the right wing, with border restrictions being a key issue.

Newly-elected Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said he wanted to "put an end to... excessive abuse" of its welcome for migrants.

How many migrants are in Portugal?

Portugal's foreign population has doubled in five years, with many people coming from Asia to work on farms and in restaurants.

Overseas arrivals now make up one million people — roughly a tenth of the total population — according to government data.

Last year, 180,000 migrants were regularized.

Montenegro said there are currently around 400,000 regularization applications still pending.

"We need people in Portugal willing to help us build a fairer and more prosperous society," he said. "But we cannot go to the other extreme and have wide-open doors."

zc/dj (AFP, Reuters, EFE)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Monument to Portugese colonial explorers

Portugal says no plans to pay colonial reparations

Portugal says no plans to pay colonial reparations

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa had called for Lisbon to find ways to compensate its former colonies, including canceling debt. The government says it has not initiated any process to that effect.
PoliticsApril 28, 2024