Portugal election: Democratic Alliance claim victory

Luis Montenegro, the leader of Portugal's center-right Democratic Alliance (DA), has declared victory in the tightly-fought parliamentary election. Socialist Party (PS) leader Pedro Nuno Santos has conceded defeat.

"It seems inescapable that the AD won the elections and that the Socialists lost," he said in an address in Lisbon shortly after midnight.

The center-left Socialist Party (PS), which has been in power since 2015, conceded defeat, with leader Pedro Nuno Santos congratulating the DA on their win.

Montenegro also reiterated his election promise not to rely on far-right support to govern or strike any deals with the right-wing populists.

Exit polls showed the far-right party Chega (Enough) making sizeable gains, while its leader said the party was "available to build a government."

Tight race to the finish

Earlier, the first exit polls following the election on Sunday suggested the Democratic Alliance would emerge as the largest party.

The poll for public television RTP projected AD winning between 83 and 91 seats in the 230-seat parliament, well short of a majority by itself.

The ruling center-left Socialist Party (PS) was predicted to slip to second-largest party, on between 69 and 77 seats.

The PS has faced public ire recently as a corruption investigation forced Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa to resign.

PS supporters were expecting to lose ground heading into the early elections Image: Joao Henriques/AP Photo/picture alliance

Meanwhile, the far-right party Chega (Enough) was predicted to make sizeable gains, rising from 12 seats before the vote to between 40 and 46.

Should the projections prove accurate, forming a governing coalition that commands a majority could prove very difficult.

Around 10.8 million people were eligible to vote to elect 230 legislators to the Portuguese parliament.

The campaign focused on issues such as corruption, economic concerns, and health care.

Chega leader says 'available to build a government'

Chega party leader Andre Ventura told reporters after the polls closed that the results were looking "absolutely historical" for his party.

"It's the end of the two-party system," the lawyer and former football commentator said.

"We want to give Portugal a stable government," Ventura said after the exit poll was released. "We are available to build a government in Portugal."

Although some members of the center-right AD alliance have been more evasive on the question, party leader Luis Montenegro had said several times before the vote that he would not ally with Chega.

AD leader Luis Montenegro repeatedly said during the campaign that he would not seek a coalition with Chega Image: Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images

However, his options may prove limited if he aims to form a coaliton with a majority that does not include AD's main rivals PS, who also rule out working with Chega.

How will the far right influence the coalition talks?

Without an absolute majority, the two leading candidates — Luis Montenegro of the AD and Pedro Nuno Santos of the Socialists and — might have to forge alliances with smaller parties to form a government.

Chega's election manifesto says it will deal with 'excessive' immigration while also addressing government corruption Image: Nuno Cruz/NurPhoto/picture alliance

The Socialists could look to former left-wing allies for alliances, while the AD would face a tough challenge to form a government without Chega, amid its surging popularity.

Conservative President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa faced criticism on Friday after he said in an interview that he would do everything he could to prevent Chega from gaining power. He was called out for deviating from his mandate of remaining neutral.

Chega's election manifesto vowed to deal with "excessive" immigration while also addressing government corruption. Since the 2022 election, the far-right party has seen its support base more than double.

That would mirror gains by far-right parties across Europe.

Why were the elections held early?

The early election was called two years ahead of schedule after former Socialist Prime Minister Costa resigned due to corruption investigations involving his chief of staff.

Costa himself has not been accused of any crime.

The investigations involved alleged illegalities in how his government handled major investment projects.

msh, ss/mm (Reuters, dpa)