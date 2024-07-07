Pope Francis warns of 'populists' and ailing democracy

The leader of the Catholic Church is concerned about the worldwide state of democracy. Francis is wary of "ideological temptations and populists" as the far-right makes gains in France, the Netherlands and elsewhere.

Pope Francis lamented the state of democracy around the world on Sunday during a visit to the northeastern Italian city of Trieste.

Global democracy 'is not in good health'

"Democracy is not in good health in the world today," Francis said during a Catholic event that focuses on social issues.

Speaking to a group of around 1,200 people, he urged citizens to take part in voting and other forms of democracy.

"Democracy demands that conditions are created so that everyone can express themselves," Francis maintained.

"We cannot be satisfied with a private faith," the 87-year-old said. "This means having the courage to make proposals for justice and peace in public debates."

Be wary of 'ideological temptations and populists'

Francis cautioned against "ideological temptations and populists," without mentioning any country in particular.

His remarks come on the same day as French parliamentary elections where the far-right is expected to make big gains. The far-right also surged in European elections last month.

