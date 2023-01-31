  1. Skip to content
Pope Francis on a wheelchair is flanked by Congolese Prime Minister Sama Lukonde, center right, as he arrives in Kinshasa
Francis's arrival was delayed from 2022 because of knee pain that has forced him to use a wheelchairImage: Gregorio Borgia/AP/picture alliance
ReligionDemocratic Republic of Congo

Pope Francis denounces 'economic colonialism' in DR Congo

3 hours ago

The pope has landed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, making the first papal visit in decades to the war-torn nation of tens of millions of Catholics.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MvCT

Pope Francis demanded an end to exploitation of Africa at the start of the first papal visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo since 1985.

"Stop choking Africa: It is not a mine to be stripped or a terrain to be plundered," the Catholic pontiff said, to applause, in an address at the presidential palace in the country's capital Kinshasa. He described it as nothing more than "economic colonialism."

The pontif also made an appeal for peace in eastern DRC, while denouncing the "poison of greed" for mineral resources driving conflict.

"It is a tragedy that these lands, and more generally the whole African continent, continue to endure various forms of exploitation," he said.

"May violence and hatred no longer find room in the heart or on the lips of anyone, since these are inhuman and unchristian sentiments that arrest development and bring us back to a gloomy past," Francis added.

The desperately poor and war-ravaged DRC has the sixth largest Catholic population of any country on Earth — estimated to be more than 40% of its nearly 100 million people.

Delayed 'beautiful' trip

The six-day trip, which will also take in South Sudan, had been planned for July 2022 but was postponed due to the pope having knee pain that has forced him to use a wheelchair in recent months.

A planned stop-off in the eastern city of Goma is no longer on the itinerary, with the surrounding North Kivu region plagued by intense fighting between government forces and the armed Tutsi-led M23 rebel group. The area has also seen attacks linked to the so-called "Islamic State" militant group.

People await Pope Francis' arrival as he is to start his apostolic journey
A jubilant crowd gathered along the route the pope was due to take in KinshasaImage: REUTERS

"We've been waiting for a year, it's a beautiful trip," the 86-year-old pope told reporters traveling aboard his plane.

"I would have liked to go to Goma too, but with the war, you can't go there," he added.

Francis first spoke of his hopes of visiting the majority Christian country in 2017, but security fears initially prevented a visit.

On Sunday, after his Angelus prayer at the Vatican, the pontiff had offered his greetings "with affection to those beloved peoples who await me" in DRC and South Sudan.

"These lands, situated in the center of the great African continent, have suffered greatly from lengthy conflicts," he said.

Pope Francis to visit war-ravaged DR Congo

While the papal plane flew over the Sahara, the pope held a prayer for "all the people who, searching for a little well-being, a bit of freedom, crossed [the desert] and didn't make it."

Although DRC boasts vast mineral wealth, some two-thirds of its population lives on less than $2.15 (€1.98) a day, with violence plaguing the eastern provinces.

The country has Africa's largest Roman Catholic population by far, with a mid-range estimate placing the number at 45 million. Pope John Paul II visited the country twice, in 1980 and 1985 when it was named Zaire and was ruled as a harsh dictatorship.

lo,rc/nm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

