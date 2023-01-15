  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate protests
Soldiers from Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) carry out a joint military operation
A joint Ugandan-Congolese military operation targeting Islamists in North Kivu was launched in November 2021Image: Alain Uaykani/Xinhua/picture alliance
TerrorismDemocratic Republic of Congo

DR Congo church attack kills several people

39 minutes ago

An explosive device was detonated at church in the northeast of the country in what the the military has labelled a "terrorist act."

https://p.dw.com/p/4MCsz

At least five people were killed and 15 wounded in a suspected Islamist militant bomb on a church in the North Kivu region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Sunday.

Congolese military spokesman Antony Mualushayi said the "terrorist act" occurred at a church in the town of Kasindi, which lies on the border with neighboring Uganda.

Videos posted on social media showed bodies in the pews and blood on the floor. Another showed bloodied victims being carried and treated by bystanders outside the church.

 "The security services have already taken control of the place and the injured have been evacuated to local health facilities," Mualushayi said, adding that an investigation was underway.

"I just came back from the scene, where I saw the bodies of children on the ground," said Kasindi resident Alain Kitsa by phone, describing the atmosphere in the town as tense.

Army suspects Islamists behind attack

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which the Islamic State group claims as its affiliate in Central Africa, is active in the area of North Kivu, where the church bomb attack took place.

"Despite the security measures put in place, the first indications show that it is the ADF which is behind this bomb attack," Mualushay said, without providing evidence to back his claim. 

The ADF has yet to comment on the attack.

This would be the first time the ADF targeted Kasindi since the group stepped up attacks in the region in 2014, local territorial administrator Charles Omeonga said.

The ADF pledged allegiance to Islamic State in 2019 and is accused of killing hundreds of villagers in frequent raids over the past two years.

The DRC and Uganda launched a joint-military operation in 2021 to target the ADF. 

lo/wmr (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian soldiers on a tank

Ukraine updates: UK to supply Kyiv with 14 tanks

Conflicts10 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man holds Kush, a type of synthetic marijuana

Kush: The drug killing West African youth

Kush: The drug killing West African youth

SocietyJanuary 13, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A small drone on a table

North Korea drones trigger political blame game in South

North Korea drones trigger political blame game in South

ConflictsJanuary 13, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Moukoko celebrates scoring

The curious case of Youssoufa Moukoko's contract

The curious case of Youssoufa Moukoko's contract

Soccer22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Russia's President Putin (l) and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov (r) in an intimate discussion

Power struggle in the Russian armed forces

Power struggle in the Russian armed forces

ConflictsJanuary 13, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

An woman walks with an umbrella through snowy Tehran in January 2023

Iran faces gas shortage despite vast reserves

Iran faces gas shortage despite vast reserves

Business17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

PoliticsJanuary 13, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Protesters show pictures of people killed in the response to demonstrations

Protests rock Peru weeks after president's ouster

Protests rock Peru weeks after president's ouster

ConflictsJanuary 12, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage