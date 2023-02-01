  1. Skip to content
Worshipers gather at Ndolo airport for a Holy Mass with Pope Francis in Kinshasa
Tens of thousands gather at N'Dolo Airport in Kinshasa for the papal massImage: Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo/picture alliance
ReligionDemocratic Republic of Congo

Pope Francis celebrates Mass in Congo

3 hours ago

Over a million people turned out in the Democratic Republic of Congo's for Mass with Pope Francis. The pontiff is on a six-day trip to the continent.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MwOx

Pope Francis on Wednesday celebrated Mass in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital city of Kinshasa.

Local authorities estimated that over a million worshipers gathered for the ceremony on day two of the pontiff's six-day trip to Africa.

Francis was warmly welcomed by the crowd as he made his way past waving flags in the popemobile.

Earlier, tens of thousands of people made their way to Kinshasa's N'Dolo airport ahead of the open-air Mass and held a vigil ahead of the ceremony. This is the pope's fifth visit to the continent and third to sub-Saharan Africa.

Rapturous welcome as Pope Francis arrives in Congo

Pope denounces 'poison of greed'

Francis arrived in Kinshasa on Tuesday on the trip originally scheduled for July 2022, but he was forced to postpone it until now because of intense knee pain.

Following the pope's arrival in Kinshasa, the leader of the Catholic Church spoke out against the "poison of greed" that he said was driving conflict in Africa, and said that the world's wealthy needed to understand that people were more valuable than minerals beneath the earth.

"I came to pray and to prepare for tomorrow's prayers, so that God will give me grace to resolve my problems," Patrick Mukaba, a local lawyer told Reuters news agency.

Later on Wednesday, the pope will meet victims of violence from the eastern Congo and will meet with organizations involved with aid work.

Pope wants to draw attention to neglected crises in Congo: DW's Mariel Müller

DRC: Rich in mineral wealth, but among the world's poorest

While DRC has among the world's richest mineral deposits it is considered one of the poorest countries in the world.

Its wealth of gold, diamonds and other precious metals has contributed to decades of conflict, human rights abuses, and illegal exploitation of mineral wealth.

According to the UN, an estimated 5.7 million people are internally displaced due to conflict, while 26 million people face severe hunger.

Thursday will be the last day of the pope's visit in Congo, after which he travels to South Sudan.

kb/sms (Reuters, AFP)

A Ukrainian serviceman looks on, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Russian forces claim to encircle Bakhmut

Conflicts31 minutes ago
