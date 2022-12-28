Pope Benedict XVI was elected as the head of the Catholic Church in 2005, the first German pope in nearly 500 years. Formerly Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, he stayed true to his conservative path throughout his papacy.

Born on April 16, 1927, Joseph Ratzinger grew up during World War II. Early in his life, the future pope decided to follow the path of the church, and even as a boy expressed his wish to become a cardinal. During World War II, Ratzinger was required to join the Hitler Youth at the age of 16. Ratzinger later said he left the group as soon as organizers stopped requiring him to attend. As cardinal, he became increasingly conservative throughout his life. He was elected pope in 2005 and stepped aside in 2013, becoming pope emeritus alongside Pope Francis.