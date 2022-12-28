  1. Skip to content
Pope Benedict XVI arrives for the concluding Mass of the World Youth Day at the Marienfeld near Cologne in 2005
Image: EPA/PIER PAOLO CITO/dpa/dpaweb/picture-alliance
Religion

Pope Benedict XVI

19 minutes ago

Pope Benedict XVI was elected as the head of the Catholic Church in 2005, the first German pope in nearly 500 years. Formerly Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, he stayed true to his conservative path throughout his papacy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LVn2

Born on April 16, 1927, Joseph Ratzinger grew up during World War II. Early in his life, the future pope decided to follow the path of the church, and even as a boy expressed his wish to become a cardinal. During World War II, Ratzinger was required to join the Hitler Youth at the age of 16. Ratzinger later said he left the group as soon as organizers stopped requiring him to attend. As cardinal, he became increasingly conservative throughout his life. He was elected pope in 2005 and stepped aside in 2013, becoming pope emeritus alongside Pope Francis.

Pope Benedict XVI

Vatican: Health of former Pope Benedict is 'worsening'

Pope Francis has asked for prayers for his predecessor, who was the first pontiff to resign in several centuries.
Religion10 hours ago
Pope Francis delivers a speech during the weekly general audience at the Vatican on December 28, 2022.

Francis: 'I'd like to ask all of you for a special prayer'

Religion7 hours ago00:28 min
Pope Benedict as seen from behind, his head slightly bowed

The life of German Pope Benedict XVI

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was much respected in his home country of Germany, though criticism mounted in recent years.
ReligionJanuary 24, 202212 images
In this 2015 file photo, former Pope Benedict XVI sits in a chair at St. Peter's basilica

Ex-Pope Benedict begs forgiveness from abuse victims

The retired German pontiff has apologized for any "grevious faults" in the way he dealt with sexual abuse in the Church.
ReligionFebruary 8, 2022
Pope Benedict XVI on visit to London in 2010

Ex-Pope Benedict XVI admits false statement in abuse probe

The former pope has admitted providing a false statement during a probe into sexual abuse in Germany's Catholic Church.
ReligionJanuary 24, 2022
Papst Benedict XVI and Reinhard Marx

Pope Benedict's defense is outrageous and tragic

A report on sex abuse at the Munich archdiocese is a damning read and damages the legacy of retired Pope Benedict XVI.
Deutsche Welle Strack Christoph Portrait
Christoph Strack
Commentary
ReligionJanuary 21, 2022
Papst / Benedikt XVI. / Geburtstag

Former Pope Benedict XVI turns 90

Benedict XVI was regarded as aloof, conservative and transitional. Here are little known sides of the German pope.
CultureApril 13, 2017
Papst Benedikt

'Last Testament': Benedict's Catholic critique

In "Letzte Gespräche," Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI criticizes the Catholic Church in Germany.
September 9, 2016
Pope Benedict XVI REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reviewing the papacy of Benedict XVI

Pope Benedict XVI oversaw a short but difficult chapter in the history of the Roman Catholic Church, in which scandals emerged involving sexual abuse, interfaith relations and some of the pope's closest aides.
February 27, 2013
Pope Benedict XVI leaves as he appears for the last time at the balcony of his summer residence in Castelgandolfo, south of Rome, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi (ITALY - Tags: RELIGION)

Benedict clears the pontiff's stage

Benedict XVI has resigned, but he won't have to worry about his future — or his Twitter account.
ReligionFebruary 28, 2013
