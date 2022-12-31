  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Coronavirus
War in Ukraine
Pope Benedict XVI
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI raises his hand in blessing during a visit to Germany in 2011
The former pope has diedImage: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance
ReligionGermany

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

1 hour ago

The German-born pope emeritus passed away in a Vatican monastery after his health condition deteriorated. His successor Pope Francis previously called on the faithful to pray for Benedict.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lb2F

Ex-Pope Benedict XVI, the first German-born pope in 500 years, passed away at the age of 95 in the Vatican on Saturday. Previously, his successor Pope Francis warned that Benedict was "very ill."

"With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican," the Vatican announced.

The Vatican added that "the body of the Pope Emeritus will be in Saint Peter's Basilica so the faithful can bid farewell" from Monday, January 2.

Earlier this week, Pope Francis called for prayers to "console [Benedict] and to sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end."

World reacts to former pope's passing

"As a 'German' pope, Benedict XVI was a special church leader for many, not only this country," Scholz wrote on Twitter. "The world has lost a formative figure of the Catholic Church, an argumentative personality and a clever theologian."

"My thoughts are with Pope Francis," Scholz added.

French President Emmanuel Macron said his thoughts were with "the Catholics of France and around the world, bereaved by the departure of His Holiness Benedict XVI, who worked with soul and intelligence for a more fraternal world."

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "saddened" to learn of Benedict's passing, calling his visit to the UK in 2010 "an historic moment for both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout our country."

The head of the German Bishops' Conference, Bishop Georg Bätzing, paid tribute to the late pope as an "impressive theologian and an experienced pastor."

He said that the German Catholic Church was particularly grateful for Benedict, "he was born in our country, here was his home, here he helped shape Church life as a theological teacher and a bishop."

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner also commemorated Benedict on Twitter, calling him a "historical figure and a not uncontroversial intellectual."

"But today we commemorate him as a human being," he added.

Who was Pope Benedict?

Benedict — whose birth name was Joseph Ratzinger — stepped down from the role in 2013, citing his declining health. He was the first pope to resign since the Middle Ages.

The Bavarian-born Ratzinger was named pope in 2005. He had previously served as the Archbishop of Munich before leaving Germany to head the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) in 1982.

He was a critic of environmental destruction and the "cruelty of capitalism" but was a staunch conservative on religious matters.

However, he also came under fire for the numerous sex abuse scandals that took place in the German Catholic Church under his watch. Earlier this year, he admitted to giving a false statement during an investigation into the abuse scandal.

More to come...

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI raises his hand in blessing during a visit to Germany in 2011

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

Religion1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Traffic flows in Accra

Africa buckles up in bid to end road carnage

Africa buckles up in bid to end road carnage

Society20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and European Council President Charles Michel attend the European Union EU and the Association of South-East Asian Nations ASEAN summit in Brussels

Europe-ASEAN relations: What to expect in 2023

Europe-ASEAN relations: What to expect in 2023

Politics24 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

young people sitting on a bench by the Rhine at sunset

2023: What young Germans wish for — and what they fear

2023: What young Germans wish for — and what they fear

Society15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Vivienne Westwood verabschiedet sich aus Berlin

Fashion icon Vivienne Westwood dies at 81

Fashion icon Vivienne Westwood dies at 81

Culture23 hours ago01:53 min
More from Europe

Middle East

The German team covered their mouths before a game in Qatar.

Did LGBTQ rights campaigns in Qatar help or hinder?

Did LGBTQ rights campaigns in Qatar help or hinder?

Politics17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man shreds a paper with his memories while putting them into a garbage bin during the National Good Riddance day ceremonial shredding of bad memories of 2022 at Times Square in New York City.

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

OffbeatDecember 29, 202201:32 min
More from North America

Latin America

Fußballegende Pele (Brasilien)

Netflix documentary director remembers Pele

Netflix documentary director remembers Pele

SoccerDecember 30, 202203:52 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage