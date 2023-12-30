Police ramp up security at Cologne Cathedral for New Year's

German authorities are on high alert following a warning about a possible attack on the Cologne Cathedral on New Year's Eve.

Authorities in the German city of Cologne have increased security measures around its Cathedral ahead of New Year's Eve.

Police officers armed with submachine guns were being deployed to protect people planning to ring in the new year near the famous landmark.

"That may be unsettling, I know," Martin Lotz, the officer in charge of the area, said on Friday.

Authorities alerted to terror threat

Security was ramped up outside Cologne's Cathedral since before Christmas when police received information pointing to threats over a possible New Year's Eve attack.

Lotz said Friday the deployment of extra armed police was aimed at preventing any possible attacks.

The Cologne Cathedral stands directly across Cologne's main train station, making it one of the busiest areas in the city.

Police have not revealed details about the nature of the attack yet but have questioned people linked to it.

On Sunday, police detained a man in Wessel, which lies some 100 kilometers (or 62 miles) north of Cologne. The man, reportedly a 30-year-old Tajik national has been detained to "avert danger."

Mayor urges revelers to stick to firecracker ban

The increased security was also partly due to violent scenes around Germany on New Year's Eve 2022.

Cologne's police chief, Johannes Hermanns, said the violence proved "that in many places, it is no longer about celebrating."

Mayor Henriette Reker asked citizens to follow the firecracker ban that applies in the city center this year.

Setting off fireworks in the middle of the street has long been the New Year's Eve tradition in Germany.

But in recent years, celebrations have come under increased scrutiny as it was fireworks were sometimes used in attacks on police and emergency services.

rm/lo (dpa, KNA)