Germany won't be 'intimidated' by terror threats — Faeser

With Austria arresting four suspected Islamists and German police deploying to secure the Cologne Cathedral, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said officials were "extremely vigilant" and took any threats seriously.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser Sunday pledged a firm response to any extremist threat over the course of the holidays.

"We all love our Christmas traditions and won't allow ourselves to be intimidated or have our way of life hemmed in," she told Funke-Media Group after an alert that a group might be planning an attack on the Cologne Cathedral.

The minister said German officials "take the danger of Islamist terror very seriously and are extremely vigilant."

"Our security authorities have their sights on the Islamist scene and are acting decisively as the current measures show," she said.

On Saturday, Germany's mass circulation Bild newspaper reported that police in Germany, Austria and Spain had received information that an Islamist group was planning attacks in all three countries.

Police in Austria, Germany question suspects

German authorities were questioning a suspect in the southwestern state of Saarland in connection with the alert they received, public broadcaster ARD reported Sunday.

The suspect is linked to the Islamist group that threatened to attack the cathedral and has long been known to authorities, ARD reported.

In Austria, police reportedly arrested four people reportedly with ties to an Islamist network. They were similarly being questioned too.

No other information about the suspect or the Islamist group is confirmed at this point.

Beefed up security at Cologne Cathedral

Police have increased security at the Cologne Cathedral, with sniffer dogs having been brought in to search the premises on Saturday following the terror alert they received.

Churchgoers are searched before entering for mass service, while doors have closed for tourists at this time.

Cologne Cathedral Provost Guido Assmann asked people attending the mass service for their understanding, saying that controls were necessary.

"I am convinced that we will overcome this challenge with typical Cologne serenity and Christmas anticipation and celebrate the birth of the Lord in the usual festive manner," Assmann said. He advised people to arrive to Mass earlier than usual and without large bags.

rm/dj (KNA, AFP)