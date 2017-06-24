 Police probe rapper after posting about airport drugs stash on Instagram | News | DW | 08.04.2019

News

Police probe rapper after posting about airport drugs stash on Instagram

German rapper Juju is being investigated by police after she posted an Instagram story about hiding cannabis in a Frankfurt airport toilet. She didn't realize that an attentive police officer was among her followers.

German rapper Juju (Imago Images/HMB-Media/L. Seufert)

Frankfurt airport police said on Monday that they were probing Berlin rapper Juju for suspected drugs offenses. Officers said they found a stash of cannabis in Terminal 1 which they say the musician posted about on Instagram.

Juju was accused of filming two joints on a toilet and posting the footage on Instagram. She reportedly told her social media followers that they could come and collect the grass.

A police officer saw her recording and tipped off colleagues. After a search, authorities said they found five grams of cannabis in the toilet mentioned on the footage, but there was no sign of the rapper.

Frankfurt airport police are investigating a drugs offense. Police spokesman Reza Ahmari told Bild newspaper: "Investigations against the accused for violation of the narcotics law have been initiated." 

The rapper responded to the accusation on social media, saying that it wasn't even half true. 

Read more: 5 facts about cannabis laws in Germany

  • Cannabis Marihuana (Fotolia/Opra)

    Mother Nature's drug lab

    Cannabis - smoke it or wear it

    The cannabis plant contains the psychoactive substance tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). It makes people feel euphoric and relaxed and can also alleviate pain. The flowers of infertilized female plants contain particularly high amounts of THC, that's why they are taken for producing marihuana. Some cannabis species do not contain any THC at all and are grown for fiber production.

  • opium poppy (picture alliance/dpa/D.Ramik)

    Mother Nature's drug lab

    Better than aspirin

    Opium poppy (Papaver somniferum) produces - you guessed it - opium. To harvest it, you simply incise the capsules and let the white latex exude and dry. Opium contains high amounts of morphine, the strongest existing pain medication. A chemical variation of morphine provides the semi-synthetic drug heroin.

  • Pluteus salicinus (picture alliance/dpa/Wildlife)

    Mother Nature's drug lab

    Fancy a magic mushroom?

    Mushrooms are chemical artists - some of them even produce psychoactive substances. Among them: this grey-coloured Pluteus salicinus. It grows on wood and contains psilocybin, which causes visual and mental hallucinations similar to LSD. Side effects are nausea and panic attacks.

  • Chewing on a coca leaf (Reuters)

    Mother Nature's drug lab

    Drug snack to go

    Leaves of the coca plant harbour chemical compounds similar to cocaine. They alleviate pain and act as stimulants. In many countries in Latin America, chewing on raw coca leaves is quite common. It helps tourists deal better with altitude sickness, too. By fermenting and drying the leaves and processing them chemically, cocaine is produced.

  • Angel's trumpet (picture alliance/dpa)

    Mother Nature's drug lab

    Beautiful poisonous flowers

    Angel's trumpets are beautiful to look at but you should refrain from tasting them. All parts of the plant contain alkaloids - chemical compounds with strong effects on the human body. When you eat or smoke the plant, your heart rate will increase and you will start to hallucinate. As with all natural drugs, finding the right dosage is difficult. Deadly accidents occur quite often.

  • Datura inoxia, Datura inoxia, toloache, thornapple (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/R. Koenig)

    Mother Nature's drug lab

    Bummer with thornapple

    On the internet, poisonous Datura plants - also known as thornapples - are advertised as natural drugs as well. Really not a good idea: The plant induces strong hallucinations, sometimes with a complete loss of reality. People tend to hurt themselves severely under its influence.

  • Argyreia nervosa, Hawaiian baby woodrose, elephant creeper, wooly morning glory (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/R. Koenig)

    Mother Nature's drug lab

    Hawaiian Babies

    Argyreia nervosa is native to Asia, even though the plant is called Hawaiian baby woodrose. The seeds of this climbing vine contain ergine, a compound similar to LSD. It causes colourful visions and euphoria but also nausea, prickling and psychoses. Overdosing can happen easily as one seed alone already has a strong effect.

  • Peyote cactus (picture-alliance/WILDLIFE)

    Mother Nature's drug lab

    Ecstasy with cactus

    The peyote cactus in Mexico and Texas is full of mescaline, a hallucinogenic compound that is illegal under the international Convention on Psychotropic Substances. Mescaline alters thinking processes and one's sense of time and self-awareness. The cactus is cut into pieces and eaten or boiled into a tea. The cactus species is now listed on the Red List as vulnerable.

  • Myristica seeds (picture alliance/CTK/R. Pavel)

    Mother Nature's drug lab

    Beware of nutmeg

    Nutmeg in high amounts can act as a drug, since it contains the hallucinogenic compound myristicin. But don't worry: you'll never reach the necessary dosage if you only use nutmeg as a spice. Getting high on nutmeg seems a bad idea anyway, as side effects include headaches, nausea and diarrhea.

  • Mitragyna speciosa (picture-alliance/Arco Images/Sunbird Images)

    Mother Nature's drug lab

    Psychedelic leaves?

    Yes, it's true: the evergreen kratom tree (Mitragyna speciosa), native to Southeast Asia, incorporates the opioid-like compound mitragynine into its leaves. In traditional medicine, the leaves are chewed to relieve pain, increase appetite and treat diarrhea. But they can also be used to mix drug cocktails.

  • tobacco plant (picture alliance/ZB)

    Mother Nature's drug lab

    One of nature's most dangerous killers

    The tobacco plant produces poisonous and addictive chemicals, such as nicotine and other alkaloids, and harbours them inside its leaves. With this poisonous cocktail, the plant tries to ward off animals that might want to eat it. When the leaves are dried and smoked, the chemicals enter the human body - together with many cancerous substances generated by burning tabacco.

    Author: Brigitte Osterath


The punishment for drug possession or selling drugs varies depending on the circumstances and can range from a fine of up to €25,000 ($30,000) to two years in prison for offenders over the age of 21.

Although cannabis falls under a comparatively less serious category of drugs, the law prohibits the growing, sale and distribution of it.

kw/msh (dpa)

Read more: Will Germany become the world's largest market for medicinal cannabis?

Watch video 26:06

Chronic Pain

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here. 

DW recommends

5 facts about cannabis laws in Germany

Cannabis is illegal in Germany, but there are exceptions to the rule. DW looks at what's legal and what isn't when it comes to the private consumption of pot — plus, who says it's high time to legalize marijuana? (10.03.2018)  

Will Germany become the world's largest market for medicinal cannabis?

The use of medicinal cannabis has been allowed in Germany for two years now. But because domestic cultivation hasn't gotten off the ground yet, the plant has been imported, mainly from Canada. That might change soon. (30.03.2019)  

Mother Nature's drug lab

Don't blame the chemists: some of the world's most dangerous substances come from nature itself. Many flowers, seeds and leaves are full of intoxicants and potentially deadly drugs. Hands off! (14.06.2017)  

