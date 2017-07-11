Police investigate German soccer player Nico Schulz for domestic violence

Soccer player Nico Schulz is under criminal investigation for domestic violence after his ex-partner filed a police complaint, the Dortmund state prosecutor said Sunday.

The German international's club, Borussia Dortmund, also confirmed the news after media reports emerged earlier in the day.

The Dortmund State Prosecutor said that police had raided Schulz's house after "a criminal complaint filed by an ex-girlfriend. There was a search of a house and data was secured."

Pregnant

Reports in German media emerged on Sunday morning alleging that Schulz had assaulted his former partner in 2020 while she was pregnant with his daughter.

German tabloid Bild am Sonntag, the largest-selling German national Sunday newspaper, ran images of text messages allegedly sent by Schulz, where he acknowledges his actions and apologizes for his behavior, along with images purportedly showing injuries to Schulz and his ex-girlfriend.

Borussia Dortmund issued a statement on Sunday afternoon saying they only became aware of the "extremely serious and shocking" allegations through the media.

Situation 'extremely unclear' says Borussia Dortmund

The Bundesliga outfit said they had not yet taken disciplinary actions against the player as the situation was "extremely unclear," although pictures published in German media showed Schulz leaving Dortmund training early on Sunday afternoon.

"However, we reserve the right to (take disciplinary action) at any time when we objectively know more," the statement read.

According to the statement, Schulz denies the claims, telling Dortmund "that he will defend himself against these allegations with the help of a lawyer and that he will also maintain his innocence."

Schulz was not included in his club's squad for their 1-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, with coach Edin Terzic having previously told the defender he was not part of his plans for footballing reasons.

The 29-year-old Schulz, who has also played for Hertha Berlin, Hoffenheim and Borussia Moenchengladbach, has played 12 times for the German national side.

Bild reports suggested Schulz could get up to 10 years in prison under German law if convicted.

jsi/aw (AFP, dpa, SID, Reuters)