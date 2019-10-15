 Police arrest the father in Dutch family farm mystery | News | DW | 17.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Police arrest the father in Dutch family farm mystery

Police in Ruinerwold have arrested the father of a family of six discovered living on an isolated Dutch farm. A judge also extended the detention period of the first suspect arrested, the landlord renting the property.

Niederlande Bauernhof in Ruinerwold | Verbrechen, im Keller gefangengehaltene Familie (picture-alliance/dpa/Wilbert Bijzitter/ANP)

A second man has been arrested in connection with the family of six who were discovered on Monday, after being locked away on an isolated Dutch farm for nine years.

He faces charges of deprivation of liberty, abuse and money laundering.

"We arrested the father," confirmed a police spokesperson on Thursday evening is Assen, the capital of the Drenthe region in the east of the Netherlands.

The second arrest followed a Dutch court extending the detention period of the first suspect, Josef B., following an appearance in court on Thursday.

The 58-year-old Austrian, who was renting out the property, faces charges of deprivation of liberty. The judge also decided to extend his detention period to give investigators more time to gather evidence.

Specialist detectives searched the property

Specialist detectives were deployed to examine the property, which lies hidden behind hedges and bushes in the small village.

"We searched through all the rooms digitally to build up a comprehensive picture" the police said on Thursday.

The five siblings aged between 18-25 years were discovered after one of the siblings escaped and alerted a local barkeeper.

It is thought that they had been living in small, makeshift rooms on the farm since 2010.

It is still not known why the family did not leave the farm and whether they were being held against their will. Previously, Josef B's brother had told local press that the landlord was a member of a religious cult.

kmm/msh (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Family of six living in isolation found on Dutch farm

A family of six discovered in makeshift rooms on a farm in the Netherlands was thought to be "waiting for the end of time." An Austrian man has been arrested in connection with the discovery. (16.10.2019)  

Related content

Niederlande, Ruinerwold Familie lebt jahrelang im Keller eines Bauernhofs

Family of six living in isolation found on Dutch farm 15.10.2019

A family of six discovered in makeshift rooms on a farm in the Netherlands was thought to be "waiting for the end of time." An Austrian man has been arrested in connection with the discovery.

EM-Qualifikationsspiel | Deutschland v Niederlande

EURO 2020 qualifying: Netherlands topple Germany in six-goal thriller 06.09.2019

Germany's one hundred per cent record in Group C is brought to an end following a stunning second-half comeback from the Netherlands. The 4-2 defeat is Germany's first on home soil in EURO qualifying since 2007.

Global Ideas Niederlande Dünen

Saving the dynamic ecosystems of the Dutch dunes 27.09.2019

The Netherlands is home to vast stretches of coastal dunes that shelter natural biodiversity and human life. But only careful management can keep them alive.

Advertisement