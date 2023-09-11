Pink economy: Can profits promote LGBTQ+ equality?

BusinessPolandPink economy: Can profits promote LGBTQ+ equality?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoBusinessPolandJack Parrock11/09/2023November 9, 2023Poland’s queer community has been scapegoated by a homophobic government. But some businesses have made it their mission to cater to the LGBTQ+ community. It’s a boost to Poland’s economy, but can it help promote acceptance and diversity?https://p.dw.com/p/4YX54Advertisement