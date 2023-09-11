  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
November Pogroms of 1938
Ukraine
BusinessPoland

Pink economy: Can profits promote LGBTQ+ equality?

Jack Parrock
November 9, 2023

Poland’s queer community has been scapegoated by a homophobic government. But some businesses have made it their mission to cater to the LGBTQ+ community. It’s a boost to Poland’s economy, but can it help promote acceptance and diversity?

https://p.dw.com/p/4YX54