  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Water scarcity
Migration
Vergewaltigungsvorwurf gegen "Speckpater" Werenfried van Straaten
Image: BELGA/imago images
PoliticsPoland

Poland: Parliament defends John Paul II name

42 minutes ago

A heated debate in Poland's parliament about the late pope John Paul's II legacy culminated in the house passing a resolution defending his name.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OTTG

Poland's parliament has passed a resolve defending the name of the late Polish pope John Paul II.

The move comes after a newly published book stated that he late pontiff intentionally covered up church paedophilia scandals when he was archbishop of Krakow.

What are the allegations?

Aired on TVN24 an American privately owned channel in Poland, an explosive documentary alleges that the late pontiff transferred three priests accused of child abuse during his tenure as archbishop of Krakow.

The allegations have started fierce debates across one of Europe's most devoted Roman Catholic nations.

The report names three priests whom John Paul allegedly moved around in the 1970s after accusations of child abuse.

Archbishop Karol Wojtyla who was the head of the church in Krakow Southern Poland would later become pope John Paul II.

The debate comes amidst the Polish Catholic's church evaluates its own record of clergy sexual abuse.

Strong defense

Government figures including Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki have strongly defended the late pontiff as a national hero and the country's highest moral authority.

Legislators from the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) proposed a resolution defending his name which was passed by the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, majorly by votes of PiS lawmakers.

"The Sejm…strongly condemns the shameful media campaign, based largely on the materials of the Communist apparatus of violence, whose object the Great Pope — Saint John Paul II, the greatest Pole in history," the resolution partly reads.

"We will not allow the image of a man whom the whole free world recognizes as a pillar of victory over the Evil Empire to be destroyed," it continued.

Most religious conservatives denounce what they view as a left-wing plot to discredit a figure at the core of Poland's identity.

Polish Bishop's Conference head, Archbishop of Poznan Stanislaw Gadecki, called on "all people of good will not to destroy the common good, and the legacy of John Paul II undoubtedly belongs to this."

In his statement he further wrote that, "Poles should remember about the blessing that Providence gave us through this Pope."

On the other hand, Leftist politicians called for John Paul's name to be taken off streets and school names due to the allegations.

Born in the southern town of WadowiceArchbishop Karol Wojtyla served Krakow from 1964 to 1978, when he became pontiff. He died in 2005 and was declared  a saint in 2014.

dmn/rc (Reuters,AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Deutschland | Mehre Tote durch Schüsse in Hamburg

Several people reported dead in Hamburg shooting

Crime2 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Cops outside South Africa's embassy as students from University of Zambia protest

Zambia beefs up its borders to tackle illegal migration

Zambia beefs up its borders to tackle illegal migration

Migration11 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Rohingya kids behind a barbed-wired fence at a camp in Bangladesh

Bangladesh: Aid cuts stoke fear of violence in refugee camps

Bangladesh: Aid cuts stoke fear of violence in refugee camps

Politics10 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Worker in a factory adjusting a filter

Why Germany is not attractive for foreign workers

Why Germany is not attractive for foreign workers

Society7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A view shows a bridge and sandbanks of the dried-up Loire River in Montjean-sur-Loire, France

How to combat winter droughts and water shortages

How to combat winter droughts and water shortages

Nature and Environment12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesters, with one holding up a placard saying, 'Israel, we have a problem'

Israel: Planned judicial overhaul divides the country

Israel: Planned judicial overhaul divides the country

Politics15 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

An aerial view of an industrial area in California replete with warehouses

Amazon-led warehouse boom in US fuels health concerns

Amazon-led warehouse boom in US fuels health concerns

Business14 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of light traffic in General Paz avenue, boundary between the city and Buenos Aires Province

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

Business10 hours ago02:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage